Garrett Wilson 'excited' to help Jets win amid breakout performance vs. Browns

Garrett Wilson rose to collegiate prominence in Ohio, so it was only fitting he enjoy his first breakout performance as a pro in the Buckeye State.
Wilson accounted for more than a quarter of New York's total offense in a wild, unbelievable 31-30 win over the Cleveland Browns on Sunday. Wilson's 15-yard touchdown reception was his second scoring grab of the day and capped a truly miraculous comeback for the Jets (1-1).
"We were the only ones that thought we could do this," Wilson said afterward, via the team's official site. "Especially when we were down, 30-17. That is a great team we just beat. We pulled through, and I am just excited."
Wilson was a problem for the Browns all afternoon, coming through in third-down situations early and often. His first score came via a rookie-on-rookie matchup, with Wilson's excellent route running -- advertised as his greatest strength coming out of Ohio State -- creating plenty of separation from cornerback Martin Emerson. Joe Flacco found the first-round pick in the corner of the end zone for a game-tying touchdown early in the second quarter.
The late moments of the game were the most important for Wilson, though. The rookie dropped a third-down pass in the fourth quarter on third-and-4, forcing the Jets to punt and seemingly ending New York's chances of tying the game.
Thanks to a blown coverage and a recovered onside kick, Wilson received a chance at redemption. He did not waste it.
With less than a minute remaining and New York needing a touchdown, Flacco connected with Wilson for a 12-yard gain down to the Cleveland 15. Three plays later, Wilson found space over the middle and Flacco fired a dart to the rookie for the game-tying score. Greg Zuerlein's extra point gave the Jets a one-point lead -- just enough to squeeze past the Browns for an unlikely win.
The final tally for Wilson was stellar: eight catches, 102 yards and two TDs. It's precisely what the Jets envisioned when they spent the 10th overall pick on him in April.
"The air here is different, I said that all throughout the week," Wilson said. "And I came in expecting to make some plays and I am just blessed. I am blessed. And I have my family here and I'm just so blessed. Excited."
According to NFL Network's Daniel Jeremiah, the damage could've been even more significant.
Wilson's first big game came with Flacco throwing the passes. New York hopes Wilson can develop an even better rapport with fellow youngster Zach Wilson once the usual starting quarterback returns to action.
And if you ask at least one of Wilson's teammates, there's plenty more in store for the rookie.
"He has that Justin Jefferson vibe," Jets cornerback D.J. Reed said, via The Athletic's Zack Rosenblatt. "Dudes don't want to cover him man to man."