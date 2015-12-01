Around the NFL

Garrett: Tony Romo has a lot of football left in him

Published: Dec 01, 2015 at 02:17 AM
Headshot_Author_Andrea-Hagemann_1400x1000
Andie Hagemann

Around The NFL Writer

On Thanksgiving, Dallas Cowboys quarterback Tony Romo fractured his left clavicle for the second time this season. The team officially ruled him out for the remainder of the season but his future remains in question.

Despite Romo suffering his third collarbone fracture since 2010, Cowboys coach Jason Garrett is optimistic about the signal caller's future with the Cowboys (Romo is signed through 2019).

"We think Tony has a lot of football left in him," Garrett said per ESPN. "We do think (the collarbone) is an injury that will heal. We do think the back injury has gotten better and better over time. He's more able to handle the work day-to-day and the work week-to-week, so I think that's improved. ... He's got a lot of football ahead of him."

Garrett said he expects Romo -- who turns 36 in April -- to be cleared for the start of the offseason program in February.

"Tony's a great competitor, Tony wants to play as much as anybody, wants to play at a high level and help our team, and when that gets taken away from you early on in the season, you have to watch, that's challenging," Garrett said. "And then you get a chance to come back and then it happens again, those are not easy. There's a tremendous investment that everybody makes in this, and the commitment that he's made to our team over the course of his career, the investment he has made has been significant -- when you can't go out there and play because of injury -- that can be frustrating for everybody.

"But somehow, some way, you've got to get your mind right, and you've got to start again. It's a clean slate, think about the right things to get yourself back with your rehab and your treatment and get focused on the future. And he's certainly doing that even though it's not an easy thing to do."

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

Colts HC Frank Reich: Mixed performances a 'best-case scenario' for QBs Jacob Eason, Sam Ehlinger

Frank Reich has a lot to look at and think about regarding his quarterback situation. Either Jacob Eason or Sam Ehlinger will likely start the Colts' season opener in four weeks. Both appeared in their first ever preseason game Sunday, and they offered reasons for encouragement and concern in the process.
news

2021 NFL preseason, Week 1: What we learned from Sunday's game

Week 1 of the preseason concluded Sunday with a game between the Panthers and Colts. Here's what we learned. 
news

NFL roundup: Latest league news from Sunday, Aug. 15

Curtis Samuel finally took the practice field for the Washington Football Team. The promising wideout passed his physical and was activated from the PUP list. He'd been sidelined since the beginning of training camp but practiced Sunday.
news

80-yard TD throw highlights Trey Lance's first 49ers showing

An 80-yard touchdown throw stood as the indelible moment in Trey Lance's first action as the 49ers lost to the Chiefs, 19-16, in preseason action on Saturday night.
news

Trevor Lawrence shows glimpses of potential in Jaguars' preseason loss to Browns

Jaguars QB Trevor Lawrence made his NFL debut in Saturday's preseason opener versus the Browns, and the No. 1 overall pick made several plays that showed his potential. 
news

Taysom Hill, Jameis Winston turn in topsy-turvy nights in first game of QB competition 

In the Saints' 17-14 loss to the Baltimore Ravens, Taysom Hill and Jameis Winston each struggled at times and flashed in others. Hill got off to a hot start before withering. Winston looked shaky before catching fire.
news

Jordan Love impresses in first NFL action in Packers' loss to Texans

After sitting out all of 2020, Jordan Love made his professional (preseason) debut Saturday night in Green Bay. It was worth the wait.
news

Jets QB Zach Wilson shows promise in preseason debut vs. Giants

The Jets' new era under center started with promise Saturday night, with rookie Zach Wilson putting forth a solid effort in a win over the Giants.
news

Sean Payton on Saints WR Michael Thomas: 'He's ahead of schedule'

WR Michael Thomas, who is recovering from ankle surgery, was on the sideline for Saturday's Saints-Ravens preseason opener and looks to have reconciled with head coach Sean Payton, who offered an update prior to the game. 
news

Broncos QBs Drew Lock, Teddy Bridgewater still 'even-steven' after preseason opener

﻿Drew Lock﻿ and ﻿Teddy Bridgewater﻿ did what they were supposed to do Saturday against Vikings backups in their preseason opener. The setting made for sterling box scores for both quarterbacks, but did little to help coach Vic Fangio decide on his starting quarterback for the 2021 season. 
news

Bears agree to terms with former Eagles All-Pro OT Jason Peters

In need of offensive line reinforcements, the Bears are turning to a well-seasoned veteran for some assistance.
news

2021 NFL preseason, Week 1: What we learned from Saturday's games

Week 1 of the preseason carried on Saturday with a full slate of games. Here's what we learned. 
Gamepass_vert_web_r

See all the Action

Replay every game all season.

SIGN UP NOW