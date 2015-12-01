Garrett: Tony Romo has a lot of football left in him

"Tony's a great competitor, Tony wants to play as much as anybody, wants to play at a high level and help our team, and when that gets taken away from you early on in the season, you have to watch, that's challenging," Garrett said. "And then you get a chance to come back and then it happens again, those are not easy. There's a tremendous investment that everybody makes in this, and the commitment that he's made to our team over the course of his career, the investment he has made has been significant -- when you can't go out there and play because of injury -- that can be frustrating for everybody.