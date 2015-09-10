Garrett on Cowboys' starting RB: 'It doesn't matter'

While football fans -- and fantasy owners -- wring their hands over the Dallas Cowboys' running back job, Jason Garrett scoffs at the notion that it matters who starts Sunday night versus the New York Giants.
"It doesn't matter," Garrett said Wednesday, via ESPN.com. "The only thing that matters is everybody getting ready to play and when their number is called upon, be ready to go out there and be their best."
Joseph Randle sits atop the Cowboys' depth chart and has taken the majority of practice reps with the starters, even when Darren McFadden has been healthy. Still, by every indication the Cowboys will play the hot hand with Randle, McFadden and Lance Dunbar.
"Sometimes you have one guy who's a featured back and sometimes you have more than one guy doing it," Garrett said. "When you have a couple or three different guys involved running the football over the course of a game, I think the benefits are many. There's a freshness that each of those guys has. Maybe they have different styles. They can attack defenses in different ways and maybe over the course of three of them, they're just more versatile than one guy might be."
The addition of Christine Michael won't affect the rotation this week, but he's another -- more talented -- runner that will be added to the committee in short order.