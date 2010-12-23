Garrard, Kitna can help you win a fantasy league title

Looking for a sleeper to fill out your starting lineup? These 10 under-the-radar players could be on the verge of solid stat lines based on the matchups. For more lineup help, check out Start 'Em & Sit 'Em and our player rankings.
David Garrard, QB, Jaguars
Garrard's name might not inspire great respect in fantasy football, but he is putting up some very nice numbers. In his last two games, he's scored a combined 38.12 fantasy points on NFL.com. He's also averaged better than 18 points in his last seven starts. The Redskins have struggled to stop the pass all season, so Garrard makes for a nice play.
Rex Grossman, QB, Redskins
I can't believe I have Grossman in a sleepers column for championship week, but it's hard not to mention him after his four-touchdown performance against the Cowboys. In fact, he outscored every NFL player not named Michael Vick, Ray Rice or Vincent Jackson last week. With a porous Jaguars pass defense next on the schedule, Sexy Rexy has some value.
Jon Kitna, QB, Cowboys
Kitna has quietly been a superstar for fantasy football owners in recent weeks, scoring 15 or more fantasy points in five of his last six games. That includes three games where he scored 21-plus points. With a favorable matchup against a vulnerable Cardinals defense up next, Kitna could bring you the gift of a fantasy championship on Christmas Day.
Tim Tebow, QB, Broncos
Believe it or not, but Tebow scored the sixth-most fantasy points among all players on NFL.com last week! Not a bad way to make your first start at the NFL level. The talented rookie still isn't close to being an elite fantasy player, but he is a very nice sleeper against the Texans and their poor pass defense.
Felix Jones, RB, Cowboys
A versatile runner out of Arkansas, Jones has been putting up consisently good fantasy stat lines (especially in PPR leagues) in the last four weeks. Next on the schedule is a date with the Cardinals, who have allowed the second-most fantasy points to running backs. Unless Marion Barber returns, Jones and Tashard Choice will be attractive options.
Marshawn Lynch, RB, Seahawks
Lynch has not been the most consistent running back in the world of fantasy football, but he has scored a total of four touchdowns in his last three games. This week he faces a solid matchup against the Buccaneers, who have allowed the seventh-most fantasy points to backs. That makes Lynch, who is a free agent in a lot of leagues, a viable flex option.
Anthony Armstrong, WR, Redskins
Fantasy owners in deeper leagues that need a wide receiver for championship week should consider Armstrong, who has quietly posted double-digit fantasy points in two of his last three games. That includes a 100-yard performance last week against the Cowboys. With a matchup against the Jaguars upcoming, Armstrong could make some noise.
Lance Moore, WR, Saints
It's almost impossible to predict which Saints wideout (other than Marques Colston) will post the best stat line from one game to the next, but Moore gets the edge this week. In his last game against the Falcons (Week 3), he recorded six catches, 149 yards and a pair of touchdowns. In what could be a high-scoring affair, Moore is worth a roll of the dice.
Rob Gronkowski, TE, Patriots
Should you start Gronkowski or Aaron Hernandez? Unless you have a crystal ball, it's impossible to predict. But take this into consideration -- Hernandez has alternated bad and good stat lines for four straight weeks. If that odd but true trend continues, the Florida product will falter while Gronkowski thrives in what is a great matchup against the Bills.
Kevin Boss, TE, Giants
Boss hasn't been the most consistent tight end in fantasy football throughout the course of the season, but he has scored a touchdown in four of his last six games, including one last week against the Vikings. With Steve Smith out and a great matchup against the Packers next on the slate, Boss makes for a viable fantasy starter if you need a tight end.
Michael Fabiano is an award-winning fantasy football analyst on NFL.com. Have a burning question for Michael on anything fantasy football related? Leave it in our comments section or send it to AskFabiano@nfl.com!