Garrard: Dolphins didn't make 'real commitment' to sign me

Published: Oct 08, 2011 at 10:20 AM

David Garrard is taking it upon himself to clear up any misinformation that might exist about his football future.

The former Jacksonville Jaguars quarterback was in discussions with the Miami Dolphins this week, NFL Network insider Jason La Canfora reported, but a contract didn't come to fruition, and the team instead signed Sage Rosenfels to replace injured starter Chad Henne on the roster. Then other reports surfaced that Garrard lacked a desire to play again.

Not so, says Garrard. He does want to play, just not for the Dolphins under the current set of circumstances, he told ESPN.

"There's been a lot of speculation about me that I don't appreciate," Garrard said Saturday. "I was going to lay low with the media, but I feel I have to protect my name. I just want to make it clear that I'm a football player, I want to be with a team and be with an organization that will be as committed to me as I will be to them."

Given the Dolphins' 0-4 record and the lack of guaranteed money they brought to the table, Garrard simply passed on the offer.

"They were not willing to guarantee me the kind of money that reflects a real commitment and what I believe would protect me from being cut twice in one season," Garrard said. "That doesn't mean I'm one of those players who thinks I'm worthy of another big pay day. My thoughts are the money I did want guaranteed the rest of the year was miniscule with respect to what I accomplished over my career. It wasn't outrageous."

Garrard later added: "Here's the bottom line: I'm staying in shape. I'm taking care of my body, my legs, my arm -- I'm having regular massage treatments. I'm ready to play. I'm ready for the right opportunity. This (with the Dolphins) just isn't the right opportunity."

Garrard, 33, surprisingly was released by the Jaguars on the eve of the regular season after five seasons as the starter in Jacksonville. He has thrown for 16,003 yards and 89 touchdowns with 54 interceptions in nine seasons, all with the Jaguars.

