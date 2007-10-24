Garrard could miss four weeks with ankle injury; Quinn to start

Published: Oct 24, 2007 at 08:29 AM

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. -- Jaguars quarterback David Garrard could be sidelined up to a month with a badly sprained left ankle.

Coach Jack Del Rio said Wednesday that Garrard has a high ankle sprain, meaning he has ligament damage, and will sit out road games against Tampa Bay and New Orleans.

"It's more likely to be three or four (games), somewhere in that window," Del Rio said. "I don't think it's likely to think he'll be back any sooner than that."

Del Rio said Quinn Gray will make his first career start against the Buccaneers on Sunday. The Jaguars also planned to work out Doug Johnson, Drew Henson and Todd Bouman later Wednesday.

Drew Bledsoe was approached about a tryout but declined to come out of retirement.

Garrard injured his ankle in Monday night's 29-7 loss to Indianapolis. He tried to play through the injury, but his ankle swelled up considerably at halftime.

Gray struggled in his second extensive playing stint in the last two seasons. He finished 9-of-24 for 56 yards, with two interceptions and a fumble.

"We've got to rally around Quinn," Del Rio said.

Copyright 2007 by The Associated Press

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

LSU head coach Ed Orgeron out at end of 2021 season

LSU and head coach Ed Orgeron will part ways after the 2021 season, director of athletics Scott Woodward confirmed on Sunday.
news

Lions HC Dan Campbell: Jared Goff 'needs to step up more than he has'

Dan Campbell didn't say a quarterback change is coming. But in the wake of a dismal 34-11 loss to the Bengals, the Lions coach didn't rule out benching Jared Goff, either. "We're going to look at everything," Campbell said.
news

Packers QB Aaron Rodgers yells 'I own you' at Bears fans after game-sealing TD

After leaving Soldier Field with yet another victory, Packers QB Aaron Rodgers took a moment to level Bears fans with a rather poignant statement following a game-clinching TD.
news

2021 NFL season, Week 6: What we learned from Sunday's games

Around The NFL breaks down what you need to know from all of Sunday's Week 6 action. 
Gamepass_vert_web_r

See all the Action

Replay every game all season.

SIGN UP NOW