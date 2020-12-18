Gardner Minshew expects Ravens' Yannick Ngakoue to be 'out for blood' vs. Jaguars

﻿Yannick Ngakoue﻿ forced a trade from Jacksonville this offseason after repeated public squabbles with the organization's brass.

The edge rusher eventually landed in Baltimore, leading to Sunday's matchup with his former team.

The man most in line to potentially feel Ngakoue's wrath, Jaguars quarterback ﻿Gardner Minshew﻿, expects fire from the edge rusher.

"Now Yannick's going to be out for blood," Minshew said this week, per ESPN.

Minshew compared Yannick's demeanor to that another former Jaguars defender he'll face Sunday, ﻿Calais Campbell﻿. Minshew noted that Campbell is too nice for extracurriculars. Ngakoue, however, could be after a pound of flesh. Minshew's flesh.

The pass rusher, for his part, insisted he holds no ill will toward his former club.

"I'm just treating it as another game," Ngakoue said. "We need the rest of these wins to get to where we need to get to. At the end of the day, I had my time with Jacksonville, you know that's not a secret. At the end of the day, I'm just going to treat it like another game, another Sunday."

Ngakoue has just one sack since joining Baltimore in Week 8. It's not the type of disruption the Ravens hoped they get.

Perhaps Sunday against his former team could begin a deluge.

"Sometimes, that's how the game is," Ngakoue said. "But they come in bunches when they roll in. You got to continue to have a mindset of 'I can't give up. I won't stop. I'll keep rushing regardless.'"

Meanwhile, Campbell is also looking forward to facing his former team.

"I've been in contact with a bunch of the guys over there, just because in football, you develop a brotherhood and friendship," Campbell said. "So, a lot of those guys I'm real, real tight with. So it's going to be fun competing and talking trash along the way and having some fun with the old team."