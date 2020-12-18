Around the NFL

Gardner Minshew expects Ravens' Yannick Ngakoue to be 'out for blood' vs. Jaguars

Published: Dec 18, 2020 at 08:55 AM
Headshot_Author_Kevin-Patra_2020
Kevin Patra

Around the NFL Writer

﻿Yannick Ngakoue﻿ forced a trade from Jacksonville this offseason after repeated public squabbles with the organization's brass.

The edge rusher eventually landed in Baltimore, leading to Sunday's matchup with his former team.

The man most in line to potentially feel Ngakoue's wrath, Jaguars quarterback ﻿Gardner Minshew﻿, expects fire from the edge rusher.

"Now Yannick's going to be out for blood," Minshew said this week, per ESPN.

Minshew compared Yannick's demeanor to that another former Jaguars defender he'll face Sunday, ﻿Calais Campbell﻿. Minshew noted that Campbell is too nice for extracurriculars. Ngakoue, however, could be after a pound of flesh. Minshew's flesh.

The pass rusher, for his part, insisted he holds no ill will toward his former club.

"I'm just treating it as another game," Ngakoue said. "We need the rest of these wins to get to where we need to get to. At the end of the day, I had my time with Jacksonville, you know that's not a secret. At the end of the day, I'm just going to treat it like another game, another Sunday."

Ngakoue has just one sack since joining Baltimore in Week 8. It's not the type of disruption the Ravens hoped they get.

Perhaps Sunday against his former team could begin a deluge.

"Sometimes, that's how the game is," Ngakoue said. "But they come in bunches when they roll in. You got to continue to have a mindset of 'I can't give up. I won't stop. I'll keep rushing regardless.'"

Meanwhile, Campbell is also looking forward to facing his former team.

"I've been in contact with a bunch of the guys over there, just because in football, you develop a brotherhood and friendship," Campbell said. "So, a lot of those guys I'm real, real tight with. So it's going to be fun competing and talking trash along the way and having some fun with the old team."

It's a lot easier to have fun when you're on the 8-5 team playing for a playoff spot rather than the 1-12 club floundering in another lost campaign.

Related Content

news

Saints QB Drew Brees on track to return Sunday vs. Chiefs

Drew Brees is on track to return at quarterback for the Saints when they play against the Chiefs on Sunday, Ian Rapoport reported.
news

What to watch for in Week 15 Saturday NFL doubleheader: Bills-Broncos, Panthers-Packers

Leading off Saturday, Josh Allen and the Bills (10-3) square off with ﻿Drew Lock﻿ and the Broncos (5-8) at 4:30 p.m. ET from Empower Field on NFL Network. Thereafter, ﻿Teddy Bridgewater﻿ and the Panthers (4-9) travel to face ﻿Aaron Rodgers﻿ and the Packers (10-3) at 8:15 p.m. ET at Lambeau Field, also on NFL Network.
news

Giants back in facility Friday after no new positive COVID-19 tests

The New York Giants are back to work Friday, preparing to face the Cleveland Browns on Sunday night following Thursday's COVID-19 issues.
news

Darren Waller dedicates 150-yard performance to former teammate Lorenzo Taliaferro

﻿Darren Waller﻿ put up a monster performance in the Raiders' 30-27 overtime loss to the Chargers. From the outside, Waller was his usual brilliant self. On the inside, the matchup nightmare was hurting.
news

Justin Herbert calls it a 'pretty crazy experience' to face favorite player Marcus Mariota

Growing up in Oregon, Justin Herbert's favorite player was Marcus Mariota. So it was a "pretty crazy experience" for the Chargers rookie QB to face off against the Raiders veteran on Thursday night. 
news

What we learned from Chargers' win over Raiders on Thursday night

Rookie quarterback Justin Herbert led the Los Angeles Chargers to a dramatic 30-27 overtime win against the Las Vegas Raiders on Thursday night. 
news

Raiders fall short despite valiant effort from Marcus Mariota in place of injured Derek Carr

The absences of offensive coordinator Greg Olson and rookie Henry Ruggs III﻿ were one thing, but the unexpected loss of Derek Carr early on added another layer of drama to the proceedings. Had a few other plays gone the Raiders' way, Marcus Mariota﻿'s sensational night back in the spotlight could've had a much happier ending.
news

Ravens CB Marcus Peters denies spitting at Browns WR Jarvis Landry

Baltimore Ravens cornerback ﻿Marcus Peters﻿ released a statement Thursday evening denying that he spit at Cleveland Browns wide receiver ﻿Jarvis Landry﻿ during their game on Monday night. 
news

Thursday night inactives: Los Angeles Chargers at Las Vegas Raiders

The official inactives for Thursday's Los Angeles Chargers at Las Vegas Raiders game.
news

Around The NFL Podcast: 2020 Week 15 Preview & Gus the Squirrel

A room filled with heroes -- Dan Hanzus, Gregg Rosenthal and Marc Sessler -- preview each upcoming game of Week 15.
news

Marshon Lattimore on covering Tyreek Hill: 'I think I can' match up with him

Saints CB Marshon Lattimore is ready and believes he'll be up to the challenge of covering Chiefs WR Tyreek Hill in Sunday's marquee matchup.
Gamepass_vert_web_r

See all the Action

Replay every game all season.

SIGN UP NOW