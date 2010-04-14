 Skip to main content
Advertising

Garcia says he's open to rejoining Eagles as QB Kolb's mentor

Published: Apr 14, 2010 at 01:05 PM

PHILADELPHIA -- If the Eagles want a veteran quarterback to mentor Kevin Kolb, Jeff Garcia is ready for the role.

The four-time Pro Bowl quarterback said in an e-mail to The Associated Press on Wednesday that he has talked to the team about the possibility, but nothing is imminent.

**Jeff Garcia**, QB

Career Statistics
Passer Rating: 87.5

Passing Yards: 25,537

TDs/INTs: 161/83

"I would welcome the opportunity to return to Philly and be a part of the Eagles' organization and to be in front of those great fans again," Garcia wrote. "I know that I would be a great addition/mentor for Kevin as well as many of the other young guys on the team. Time will tell."

The Eagles traded six-time Pro Bowl quarterback Donovan McNabb to the Washington Redskins last week, paving the way for Kolb to start.

Kolb, 25, has started just two games in three NFL seasons. Michael Vick is Philadelphia's current backup.

Garcia filled in nicely when McNabb went down with a knee injury in 2006, leading the Eagles to the NFC East title and a playoff victory. Garcia returned for a couple games last season as a backup when McNabb broke a rib, then was released.

In 2006, the Eagles went 5-1 down the stretch with Garcia as the starter. The gritty Garcia became an instant fan favorite in blue-collar Philadelphia, and teammates praised his leadership skills. But the Eagles chose to let Garcia test free agency after that season, and he signed with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

McNabb guided the Eagles to five NFC championships and one Super Bowl in 11 seasons, but he never completely won over the fans the way Garcia did in half a season.

Garcia, 40, began his NFL career with the San Francisco 49ers in 1999. He had his best season in 2000, completing 63.3 percent of his passes (355-for-561) for 4,278 yards, 31 TDs and just 10 interceptions. Garcia averaged 3,720 yards and 28 TDs between 2000 to 2002.

Garcia played five seasons in San Francisco and spent one each with the Cleveland Browns, Detroit Lions and Eagles. After two years with the Bucs, he signed with the Oakland Raiders last year but was released in training camp. Garcia was with the Eagles for two games last September.

Copyright 2010 by The Associated Press

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

Cardinals general manager Monti Ossenfort 'going to be listening' to offers for No. 4 pick

Arizona Cardinals general manager Monti Ossenfort said this week that he expects 2024 NFL Draft trade talks to ramp up at next week's Annual League Meeting and is willing and open to listen to any and all offers, including for the Cardinals' No. 4 overall pick.
news

New Jets DL Javon Kinlaw believes New York 'has got everything it needs to make a push to the playoffs'

After making a Super Bowl appearance with the 49ers, Javon Kinlaw believes the Jets have everything they need "to make a push to the playoffs."
news

2024 NFL Draft: What We Learned from Alabama, Ohio State and USC pro days

How did QB Caleb Williams, the presumptive No. 1 overall pick in the 2024 NFL Draft, perform in his highly anticipated throwing session? Eric Edholm provides the biggest takeaways from Wednesday's pro days at Alabama, Ohio State and USC.
news

NFL Fantasy Football Podcast: More player moves + dynasty league discussion with Matthew Betz

Marcas Grant, Michael F. Florio, and LaQuan Jones are back with another episode of the podcast.