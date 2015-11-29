GameDay First crew agrees: Chip Kelly needs a GM

It was hard for Kelly to find someone to fit into the personnel role once he ousted Roseman, and a long search finally landed Ed Marynowitz in the lead personnel role. In press conferences, it seems like Kelly is not doing a good job of protecting Marynowitz, who got the job presumably because he stacked the team with players that fit Kelly's requirements. Kelly often says that he is not the general manager, which is true in title, but is often met with rolled eyes by those familiar with the composition of the team's power structure.