Game facts: Steelers at Patriots

Published: Nov 01, 2016 at 01:39 PM

Next Gen Stat: When passing the ball in 2.50 seconds or less during the regular season, Tom Brady had a 112.5 passer rating.

Issues running the football:LeGarrette Blount has averaged 3.1 yards per carry over his last five games (77 attempts, 235 rush yards).

Mr. Intermediate:Tom Brady led the NFL with a 146.8 passer rating on throws of 10-20 air yards during the regular season.

Brown vs. Butler:In his last two starts against Pittsburgh (2015 Week 1 and 2016 Week 7), Malcolm Butler has allowed 16 receptions on 21 targets for 239 receiving yards when defending Antonio Brown.

Achilles heel: The Patriots have 11 fumbles on kickoff/punt returns this season, including one in the Divisional Round last week (most in NFL).

