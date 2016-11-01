Game facts: Steelers at Patriots

Next Gen Stat: When passing the ball in 2.50 seconds or less during the regular season, Tom Brady had a 112.5 passer rating.
Issues running the football:LeGarrette Blount has averaged 3.1 yards per carry over his last five games (77 attempts, 235 rush yards).
Mr. Intermediate:Tom Brady led the NFL with a 146.8 passer rating on throws of 10-20 air yards during the regular season.
Brown vs. Butler:In his last two starts against Pittsburgh (2015 Week 1 and 2016 Week 7), Malcolm Butler has allowed 16 receptions on 21 targets for 239 receiving yards when defending Antonio Brown.
Achilles heel: The Patriots have 11 fumbles on kickoff/punt returns this season, including one in the Divisional Round last week (most in NFL).