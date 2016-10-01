Game facts: Steelers at Bengals

Published: Oct 01, 2016 at 09:30 AM

Two different QBs:Ben Roethlisberger's passer rating in road games is 42.7 points lower than it is in home games (largest home-road disparity in NFL). 

Bell is ringing:Le'Veon Bell's 620 rushing yards since Week 11 are the most by a player over a four-game span since 2012 (Adrian Peterson).

Record day for Brown?:Antonio Brown needs two receptions to set the NFL record for most catches over a four-season span. 

Defensive turnaround:In their first nine games, the Steelers allowed 22.9 points per game. In their last four games, they've allowed 12.5 PPG. 

Sack masters: Since Week 9, the Steelers have 23 sacks (most in NFL). 

