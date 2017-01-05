Game facts: Rams NFC Wild Card

Published: Jan 05, 2017 at 11:02 AM

Next Gen Stat:Todd Gurley exceeded a speed of 15 miles per hour on 68 rush attempts this season (most in NFL; next closest was Alvin Kamara, who did it 55 times).  

The king of QB pressure:Aaron Donald led all interior defensive linemen this season in QB pressure rate (14.6 percent), per Next Gen Stats.

Slot machine: Per Pro Football Focus, Rams rookie Cooper Kupp averaged 2.02 yards per route run from the slot (4th-highest in NFL).  

Two different Goffs:Per PFF, Jared Goff had a 112.0 passer rating when throwing from a clean pocket in 2017 (3rd-best in NFL), while he had a 75.7 passer rating when being pressured (12th in NFL).  

Mr. Play-Action: No quarterback in the NFL has a higher rate of play-action passes than Jared Goff (29.1 percent of his dropbacks were play-action passes).  

