Game facts: Rams at Saints

Next Gen Stat: In Week 11, Drew Brees went 23-for-27 for 188 yards and 2 TDs when he released the ball in 2.5 seconds or less.
Mind-blowing stat: Brees is on pace for 5,243 pass yards this season, which would be the third-most in NFL history.
Deceiving stat: Mark Ingram averages 4.7 yards per carry, but if not for his 158-yard game against the 49ers (the league's worst run defense), Ingram would be averaging just 3.9 YPC.
Defense trending up: The Saints have allowed just 280.0 yards per game and 76.5 rush yards per game over their last two contests.
Sack total on the rise: In their last two games, the Saints defense has averaged 4.0 sacks. New Orleans averaged just 1.4 sacks per game over the first eight games.