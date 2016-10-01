Game facts: Rams at Saints

Published: Oct 01, 2016 at 01:55 PM

Next Gen Stat:  In Week 11, Drew Brees went 23-for-27 for 188 yards and 2 TDs when he released the ball in 2.5 seconds or less.  

Mind-blowing stat:  Brees is on pace for 5,243 pass yards this season, which would be the third-most in NFL history.

Deceiving stat:  Mark Ingram averages 4.7 yards per carry, but if not for his 158-yard game against the 49ers (the league's worst run defense), Ingram would be averaging just 3.9 YPC. 

Defense trending up:  The Saints have allowed just 280.0 yards per game and 76.5 rush yards per game over their last two contests. 

Sack total on the rise:  In their last two games, the Saints defense has averaged 4.0 sacks. New Orleans averaged just 1.4 sacks per game over the first eight games.

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

Black Pumas, Machine Gun Kelly to join 2021 NFL Draft Concert Series presented by Bose

The NFL announced today that multiple Grammy-nominated rock and soul duo Black Pumas will take the stage after Night 2 of the 2021 NFL Draft on Friday, April 30.
news

Giants considering trading down from No. 11 pick in 2021 NFL Draft

The Giants own prime real estate just outside the top 10 of this year's draft. Could GM Dave Gettleman do something he's never done in his career and trade down? It's a possibility the team has reportedly not ruled out.
news

Camps providing street free agents a chance to show their stuff

Jim Trotter talks to players chasing an NFL dream -- like linebacker Brandon Marshall, who's attempting to mount a comeback -- about a new avenue for street free agents to show off their skills for prospective employers.
news

NFL Media, Hulu reach multi-year agreement to bring NFL Network to streaming platform's TV service

NFL Media and Hulu announced Tuesday a new multi-year carriage agreement to bring NFL Network and NFL RedZone to Hulu's live TV subscription streaming service, Hulu + Live TV, by August 1.
Gamepass_vert_web_r

See all the Action

Replay every game all season.

SIGN UP NOW