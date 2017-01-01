Game facts: Pro Bowl NFC

Published: Dec 31, 2016 at 07:00 PM

Can't stop the Buc:NFC wide receiver Mike Evans was fourth in the NFL with 1,321 receiving yards and tied for second in touchdowns with 12.

Dak attack:NFC QB Dak Prescott not only passed outside the pocket often (18.1% of his passes), but had a passer rating of 103.6 on those throws, putting him in the top five among the league's quarterbacks on such throws outside the pocket (Next Gen Stats).

ODB:Among all wideouts with at least 20 targets when pressed, NFC receiver Odell Beckham's average separation of 2.6 yards when pressed is highest in the league. (Next Gen Stats).

