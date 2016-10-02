Game facts: Lions at Saints

Stafford surging:Matthew Stafford has 12 TD passes and just one interception in his last seven games (Lions have a 6-1 record in that span).
Mind-blowing stat: The Lions have lost their last 22 road games that have come in the week after Thanksgiving.
Comeback kids: Detroit is the first team in NFL history to have seven comeback wins after trailing in the fourth quarter of all 11 games to start a season.
Problematic pass coverage: The Lions have allowed opponents to complete 74.0 percent of their passes (would be highest completion percentage allowed since 1970 merger).