Game facts: Lions at Saints

Published: Oct 02, 2016 at 10:48 AM

Stafford surging:Matthew Stafford has 12 TD passes and just one interception in his last seven games (Lions have a 6-1 record in that span). 

Mind-blowing stat: The Lions have lost their last 22 road games that have come in the week after Thanksgiving.

Comeback kids: Detroit is the first team in NFL history to have seven comeback wins after trailing in the fourth quarter of all 11 games to start a season. 

Defense trending up:The Lions have allowed 20 or fewer points in five straight games (longest streak by Lions since 1995). 

Problematic pass coverage: The Lions have allowed opponents to complete 74.0 percent of their passes (would be highest completion percentage allowed since 1970 merger). 

