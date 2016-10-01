Game facts: Cowboys at Vikings (TNF)

Elite defense: The Vikings allow 4.9 yards per play (T-3rd best in NFL) and 17.5 points per game (2nd-best).
Shurmur's impact: In four games under new offensive coordinator Pat Shurmur, the Vikings are averaging 3.9 more points per game.
No run game:The Vikings are averaging 2.8 yards per carry (last in NFL) and 71.1 rush yards per game (last).
Achilles' heel: The Vikings offense averages just 4.8 yards per play (T-last in NFL). After last week's loss, Bradford said the offense needed more 'explosive plays' going forward.