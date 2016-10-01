Game facts: Cowboys at Vikings (TNF)

Published: Oct 01, 2016 at 05:02 PM

Next Gen Stat:Sam Bradford has not thrown a pass of 20+ air yards since Week 10 against Washington.

Elite defense: The Vikings allow 4.9 yards per play (T-3rd best in NFL) and 17.5 points per game (2nd-best).

Shurmur's impact: In four games under new offensive coordinator Pat Shurmur, the Vikings are averaging 3.9 more points per game.

No run game:The Vikings are averaging 2.8 yards per carry (last in NFL) and 71.1 rush yards per game (last).

Achilles' heel: The Vikings offense averages just 4.8 yards per play (T-last in NFL). After last week's loss, Bradford said the offense needed more 'explosive plays' going forward.

