Game facts: Cowboys at Browns

Mind-blowing stat: The Browns passed on QB Dak Prescott eight times in the 2016 NFL Draft. They selected QB Cody Kessler 93rd overall (3rd round), 42 picks before Prescott was selected by the Cowboys (135th overall, 4th round).
Something to play for: The Browns are trying to avoid their worst start to a season in franchise history. Their only worse start to a season was an 0-9 beginning to the 1975 campaign.
One more streak at stake: The Browns have lost 11 straight games overall, which ties for the longest losing streak in franchise history.
Kessler to start: Cody Kessler will return to the starting QB role for the Browns after missing last week's game with a concussion. Kessler has the best passer rating (94.4) of any Browns QB this season.
That defense though: The Browns are the only team to allow 25+ points in every game this season. Their 29 offensive TDs allowed are the most in the NFL.