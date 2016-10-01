Game facts: Colts at Raiders

Beating weaker teams: Oakland has gone 10-0 against teams currently out of the playoff picture and 1-3 against teams currently in the playoffs.
Stepping up in the clutch: The Raiders have a +40 point differential in the fourth quarter this season (2nd in NFL) and a +7 turnover differential (T-1st).
Pocket protected:No team has allowed fewer sacks (15) and QB hits (33) this season than the Raiders.
Achilles heel: The Raiders defense has allowed 54 pass plays of 20+ yards this season (T-most in NFL heading into Week 16).