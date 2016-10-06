Game facts: Cardinals at 49ers

New QB:Carson Palmer (concussion protocol) has been ruled out of Thursday's game, meaning backup Drew Stanton will get the start.
Who's Drew Stanton?: The 10th-year veteran has gone 7-5 in his 12 career starts. He was 5-3 in 2014 while filling in for an injured Palmer.
More on Stanton: Although he went 5-3 as a starter in 2014, Stanton had a passer rating of just 78.7 (7 TDs, 5 INTs, 55.0 completion percentage).
Slow starters: The Cardinals have yet to score a touchdown in the first quarter this season (only team in NFL to do so).
Where's Mathieu?: NFL Network insider Ian Rapoport reported that Tyrann Mathieu will switch from safety to slot corner on Thursday night vs. the 49ers.
Key matchup: The 49ers have allowed just nine QB hits this season (T-2nd fewest in league). The Arizona defense has 11.0 sacks this season (T-6th-most in league).