Game facts: Cardinals at 49ers

Published: Oct 06, 2016 at 09:48 AM

New QB:Carson Palmer (concussion protocol) has been ruled out of Thursday's game, meaning backup Drew Stanton will get the start. 

Who's Drew Stanton?: The 10th-year veteran has gone 7-5 in his 12 career starts. He was 5-3 in 2014 while filling in for an injured Palmer.

More on Stanton: Although he went 5-3 as a starter in 2014, Stanton had a passer rating of just 78.7 (7 TDs, 5 INTs, 55.0 completion percentage).

Slow starters: The Cardinals have yet to score a touchdown in the first quarter this season (only team in NFL to do so).

Where's Mathieu?: NFL Network insider Ian Rapoport reported that Tyrann Mathieu will switch from safety to slot corner on Thursday night vs. the 49ers.

Key matchup: The 49ers have allowed just nine QB hits this season (T-2nd fewest in league). The Arizona defense has 11.0 sacks this season (T-6th-most in league).

