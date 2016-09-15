Game facts: Bengals at Steelers

Deciding factor:Since 2014, the Steelers are 11-1 when Ben Roethlisberger is sacked less than two times. When Big Ben is sacked two times or more, Pittburgh's record is 8-8.

Turning back time: Last week, DeAngelo Williams became the first player in the Super Bowl era age 33-or-older to rush for 140+ yards and two TDs in a single game.

Secondary still an issue: Last season, the Steelers set a new franchise low by allowing 271.9 pass yards per game. So far this season, things don't appear to be better – Pittsburgh allowed 329 pass yards in Week 1.

Different pass rush: The Steelers defense didn't record a sack in Week 1 on 43 pass attempts by Kirk Cousins. Last year, Pittsburgh finished third in the NFL in sacks (48).

