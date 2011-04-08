Gaining steam: Nevada QB Kaepernick to work out for Colts

Published: Apr 08, 2011 at 03:54 AM

Nevada quarterback Colin Kaepernick, who continues to develop a buzz ahead of this month's NFL draft, will work out for the Indianapolis Colts on Friday, according to a league source.

Kaepernick has intrigued multiple teams holding picks in the late in the first round and early in the second round, and while finding Peyton Manning's eventual replacement isn't an immediate need, developing a talented prospect could be on the team's radar. The Colts also have met with TCU quarterback Andy Dalton.

The 6-foot-5, 233-pound Kaepernick visited the Denver Broncos and Tennessee Titans this week and is set to visit the Oakland Raiders next week. The San Francisco 49ers, Cleveland Browns and Philadelphia Eagles are among 10 teams to host Kaepernick for private workouts.

A strong showing at Nevada's March 22 pro day helped boost Kaepernick's stock. The consensus among those present was that Kaepernick, a player whom no school except Nevada recruited coming out of high school, probably will be a second-round pick.

Kaepernick passed for 3,022 yards and 21 touchdowns with eight interceptions in his senior season with the Wolf Pack.

