Gailey happy to add Torbor, admits he hasn't met with Lynch

ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. -- The Buffalo Bills have a new linebacker in Reggie Torbor, and more uncertainty regarding the status of disgruntled running back Marshawn Lynch.
Torbor, a six-year NFL veteran, agreed to terms with the Bills on Saturday, preparing to join a team intent on adding players familiar with the 3-4 defense Buffalo is introducing this season. The move was announced by coach Chan Gailey, and comes a little over a week after Torbor's contract was terminated by the Miami Dolphins.
The contract is for two years according to a person familiar with the deal, who spoke to The Associated Press on the condition of anonymity because the Bills do not reveal contract terms.
Gailey was excited about adding a player who knows the defense, and has the versatility to play both the inside and outside linebacker positions. Gailey also noted that Torbor spent the past two seasons in Miami coached by George Edwards, who was hired as the Bills defensive coordinator this offseason.
Torbor, a fourth-round draft pick by the Giants in 2004, has been used mostly as a backup and played his first four seasons with New York. The 29-year-old is listed at 6-foot-2 and 250 pounds, and became expendable in Miami after the team balked at paying a $3 million salary Torbor was due this season.
Torbor's addition gives the Bills 15 linebackers, a group that includes Aaron Schobel, who has spent the offseason at his home in Texas contemplating retirement. Second on the Bills list in career sacks, Schobel spent his first nine seasons in Buffalo playing defensive end, but would make the switch to linebacker in the 3-4 scheme.
Torbor has 22 starts in 94 career games. He was credited with 37 tackles and one sack in 16 games, including two starts, with the Dolphins last season.
On the topic of Lynch, Gailey shed little light -- and raised eyebrows -- in discussing the running back's status in his first meeting with reporters since Lynch spent two days working out on his own at the Bills' facility this week but failed to participate in voluntary practices.
Gailey called it "strange" that he and Lynch never met while the player was at the team's headquarters.
Gailey then said he was open to meeting with Lynch. "Always," he said. "I like to meet with every player we've got but sometimes you do, sometimes you don't. That's life."
Buffalo's 2007 first-round draft pick, Lynch has now missed all eight of the team's voluntary minicamp practices. With two years left on his contract, Lynch believes he needs a fresh start elsewhere after several run-ins with police over the past two years.
Copyright 2010 by The Associated Press