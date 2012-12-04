Future GMs must be consensus-building leaders; Week 14 notes

3) The Falcons showed a little something last Thursday night. What's remarkable about the job that coach Mike Smith's done in Atlanta is how the team mirrors his steady demeanor. Best example: Over the past three years, the Falcons really haven't suffered a "shocking" upset loss. The closest thing would be a September game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers last season, but Tampa Bay was playing well at the time, it was a divisional game, and it was on the road. The trouble for Atlanta has been turning it up a notch when it matters most. The notion of "swagger" can be overrated -- it should only be a byproduct of winning -- but it's something Smith and Dimitroff took a look at in the offseason. The according adjustments were reflected in the coordinator hires, both Dirk Koetter (on the offensive side) and Mike Nolan (on the defensive side) coming in with reputations as gunslingers. Lo and behold, on the biggest night of the year, the Falcons pick off New Orleans Saints quarterback Drew Brees five times -- twice in the fourth quarter -- and produce an 11-play drive to control the clock in the waning moments, flipping the script on this nasty NFC South rivalry. If Atlanta finally gets that elusive first playoff win for Smith and Dimitroff, I think last Thursday's imperfect triumph could stand as the first sign it was coming.