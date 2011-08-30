'Full-bore' collision at practice costly for Jags' Mincey

Published: Aug 29, 2011 at 10:35 PM

Jaguars defensive end Jeremy Mincey was tested Monday and is uncertain for Thursday's final preseason game against the Rams after becoming the fourth Jacksonville player to sustain a concussion during the preseason.

The Florida Times-Union reported Mincey was hurt last Wednesday when he collided with Jags guard Uche Nwaneri during practice.

"I was pulling and he came full bore and I came full bore and we smacked each other," Nwaneri told the newspaper. "It's not usually the kind of tempo you have in practice where you collide with somebody like it's a game.

"I didn't know he was concussed actually until the next day. I was a little bit out of it for a second and had some little cobwebs for a minute."

Doctors kept Mincey out of practice Thursday and wouldn't let him play Saturday night in Buffalo.

"You're seeing a lot more concussions because any time a guy gets his bell rung, they put it down as a concussion," Nwaneri said. "It used to be they'd give him about 10 minutes to collect himself and put him back in."

Meanwhile, Pro Bowl running back Maurice Jones-Drew is expected to see his first game action of the season in Thursday's preseason finale. The Jaguars have held him out until now as he recovers from arthroscopic knee surgery eight months ago.

"Still going out there running and still having that burst, that's really all you want," Jones-Drew told the Times-Union. "There's no fatigue factor or anything. I can't wait to go out there in a live period to see what it's like and take a couple of hits, get tackled hopefully and get ready for Week 1."

