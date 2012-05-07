Fujita, Hargrove and Smith file 'reservation of rights' with league

The NFLPA, in its grievance, argues that Goodell does not have the authority to judge, rule and hear appeals against the players. The NFLPA states that based on negotiations for the collective bargaining agreement signed in 2011, that no players would be punished for actions prior to last season. The league disagrees, arguing that such an agreement was not made and that Goodell, according to the labor pact, has authority to rule and hear the appeals for "conduct detrimental." The bounty rulings fall under the "conduct detrimental" element of the labor agreemnt, according to the NFL.