From Stafford on, first round produced moments of triumph and tribulation

The Raiders say that view in part is true but is also way too simple. A Raiders executive said of passing the receiver considered No. 1, Michael Crabtree, for Heyward-Bey: "Crabtree is a heck of a player. But Heyward-Bey gets down the field faster and catches the ball better. He has not even run a pro-style offense yet and we see him flourishing in ours. He can stretch the field in ways that will help our quarterback, other wide receivers, tight ends, running backs, the line, everybody. We liked Jeremy Maclin there, too, but we've got great kick and punt returners. We think this receiver will be very special for us."