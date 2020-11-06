Friday's NFL injury and roster news for Week 9

Chris Jones ' stay on the reserve/COVID-19 list is over after one day.
Jones returned to the Chiefs' facility and is set to practice Friday, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported Friday, per a source informed of the situation.
Jones had been placed on the COVID-19 list Thursday due to a close contact with a staffer who tested positive for COVID-19. His return to practice is a sign that Jones has cleared testing and protocols.
Jones is a key part of Kansas City's defensive ambitions. The 2019 Pro Bowler has recorded 4.5 sacks and 22 tackles in seven games played in 2020.
Here are other injuries and roster moves we're tracking on Friday:
- The Chicago Bears have activated offensive lineman Germain Ifedi from the reserve/COVID-19 list.
- San Francisco 49ers safety Jaquiski Tartt, ruled out from Thursday night's game with a foot injury, is believed to have suffered turf toe based on the initial diagnosis, Rapoport reported, per a source. He'll have more tests today to confirm, Rapoport added.
- Buffalo Bills coach Sean McDermott said centerMitch Morse , linebacker Matt Milano, running back Taiwan Jones and cornerback Josh Norman are all ruled out for Sunday's game against the Seahawks.
- New York Jets defensive end Quinnen Williams won't practice today. Quarterback Sam Darnold and wideout Jamison Crowder will be limited. Wideout Breshad Perriman is in the last phase of the concussion protocol.
- The Detroit Lions are signing veteran receiver Mohamed Sanu to their practice squad. Sanu was released by the 49ers on Oct. 6.