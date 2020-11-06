Friday's NFL injury and roster news for Week 9

Chris Jones ' stay on the reserve/COVID-19 list is over after one day.

Jones returned to the Chiefs' facility and is set to practice Friday, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported Friday, per a source informed of the situation.

Jones had been placed on the COVID-19 list Thursday due to a close contact with a staffer who tested positive for COVID-19. His return to practice is a sign that Jones has cleared testing and protocols.

Jones is a key part of Kansas City's defensive ambitions. The 2019 Pro Bowler has recorded 4.5 sacks and 22 tackles in seven games played in 2020.