Around the NFL

Friday's NFL injury and roster news for Week 9

Published: Nov 06, 2020 at 11:23 AM
NFLShield
Around the NFL Staff

nfl.com

Chris Jones ' stay on the reserve/COVID-19 list is over after one day.

Jones returned to the Chiefs' facility and is set to practice Friday, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported Friday, per a source informed of the situation.

Jones had been placed on the COVID-19 list Thursday due to a close contact with a staffer who tested positive for COVID-19. His return to practice is a sign that Jones has cleared testing and protocols.

Jones is a key part of Kansas City's defensive ambitions. The 2019 Pro Bowler has recorded 4.5 sacks and 22 tackles in seven games played in 2020.

Here are other injuries and roster moves we're tracking on Friday:

  • The Chicago Bears have activated offensive lineman Germain Ifedi from the reserve/COVID-19 list.
  • San Francisco 49ers safety Jaquiski Tartt﻿, ruled out from Thursday night's game with a foot injury, is believed to have suffered turf toe based on the initial diagnosis, Rapoport reported, per a source. He'll have more tests today to confirm, Rapoport added.
  • Buffalo Bills coach Sean McDermott said center﻿Mitch Morse , linebacker Matt Milano﻿, running back Taiwan Jones and cornerback Josh Norman are all ruled out for Sunday's game against the Seahawks.
  • New York Jets defensive end Quinnen Williams won't practice today. Quarterback Sam Darnold and wideout Jamison Crowder will be limited. Wideout Breshad Perriman is in the last phase of the concussion protocol.
  • The Detroit Lions are signing veteran receiver ﻿Mohamed Sanu﻿ to their practice squad. Sanu was released by the 49ers on Oct. 6.

Related Content

news

Steelers fined $250K, Mike Tomlin $100K for lack of face coverings vs. Ravens

The Steelers were fined $250,000 and coach Mike Tomlin was fined $100,000 for failure to follow NFL-NFLPA protocols, Ian Rapoport reports.

news

Lions DE Everson Griffen out to make Zimmer, Vikings 'put some respect on my name'

﻿Everson Griffen﻿ is back in the NFC North and he's out to prove a point. The Detroit Lions pass rusher didn't appreciate being characterized by his former coach, the Vikings' Mike Zimmer, as merely a good player.
news

Falcons, Dolphins enter intensive COVID-19 protocol following positive tests

The Atlanta Falcons and Miami Dolphins are in intensive COVID-19 protocol following a positive test from one of their staff members.
news

Packers WR Davante Adams on incredible rate of production: 'It's what I expect to do'

Davante Adams, understandably, is feeling pretty good about himself right now. When asked if he thinks he's the best receiver in the NFL, Adams was honest Thursday night after Green Bay's win.
news

Depleted 49ers fall to Packers after challenging short week of prep

Every team embraces a "next-man-up" mentality at one point or another. In the case of the San Francisco 49ers, this has been the approach essentially since the season began.
news

What we learned from Packers' win over 49ers on Thursday night

Aaron Rodgers and the Green Bay Packers overwhelmed a depleted San Francisco 49ers squad on Thursday night en route to a 34-17 victory. 
news

Raiders, Jon Gruden fined, lose draft pick for COVID-19 violations

The NFL is fining the Las Vegas Raiders $500,000 and coach Jon Gruden $150,000 in addition to stripping the franchise of a sixth-round draft pick for COVID-19 protocol violations related to Trent Brown's positive coronavirus test in late October. 
news

Week 9 Thursday inactives: Green Bay Packers at San Francisco 49ers

The official inactives for the Green Bay Packers at San Francisco 49ers "Thursday Night Football" game.
news

Packers RB Aaron Jones active for 'TNF' vs. 49ers

Packers running back Aaron Jones (calf) is officially active for Thursday night's game against the San Francisco 49ers.
news

49ers place Jimmy Garoppolo and George Kittle on IR

The San Francisco 49ers officially placed quarterback ﻿Jimmy Garoppolo﻿ and tight end ﻿George Kittle﻿ on injured reserve. 
news

Chiefs place DT Chris Jones on Reserve/COVID-19 list; head trainer tests positive 

The Kansas City Chiefs placed star defensive tackle Chris Jones on the Reserve/COVID-19 list Thursday. Chiefs VP of Sports Medicine and Performance Rick Burkholder also has tested positive for COVID-19.
Gamepass_vert_web_r

See all the Action

Replay every game all season.

START FREE TRIAL