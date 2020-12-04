Friday's NFL injury and roster news for Week 13

Chicago has another chance to end its losing streak Sunday, but might have to do so without a key part of its offense.
Receiver Allen Robinson (knee) is questionable for the Bears' Week 13 meeting with the Detroit Lions, per the team's official injury report. The listing was a surprise, as Robinson hadn't appeared on the injury report until Friday.
In an extremely limited Bears offense, Robinson has still found a way to put together another strong season, catching 71 passes for 829 yards and five scores while also functioning as Chicago's No. 1 receiver and catching passes from two different quarterbacks. When it comes to performing in a contract year, Robinson is doing himself plenty of favors as he approaches free agency.
The rest of Chicago's offense hasn't held up its end of the bargain, though, and if it has to play without him, we can expect another struggle-filled afternoon for the Bears when they possess the ball.
Quarterback Nick Foles (hip) and defensive tackle Akiem Hicks (hamstring/Achilles) are also questionable.
Here's other news, injuries and transactions we're tracking on Friday:
- Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson is eligible to be activated from the reserve/COVID-19 list with medical clearance on Sunday, two days ahead of the team's matchup with the Cowboys, NFL Network's Tom Pelissero reported. Baltimore placed quarterback Robert Griffin III on injured reserve, meaning he is out at least three weeks. The team also activated four players -- running back J.K. Dobbins, center Matt Skura, center Patrick Mekari and linebacker Pernell McPhee -- from the reserve/COVID-19 list.
- Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa (left thumb) is listed as questionable for Sunday's game versus the Bengals after he was limited again in Friday's practice. Coach Brian Flores said he would decide on a starter between Tagovailoa and Ryan Fitzpatrick on Friday but didn't commit to announcing his choice before kickoff. Miami placed running back Matt Breida on the reserve/COVID-19 list.
- Las Vegas Raiders running back Josh Jacobs (ankle), safety Johnathan Abram (knee) and defensive end Clelin Ferrell are out for Sunday's game against the Jets. The Raiders placed defensive tackle Maliek Collins (hamstring, ankle) on injured reserve, Pelissero reported per the transaction wire.
- Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Julio Jones and running back Todd Gurley are questionable for Sunday's game against the Saints. Both were limited in practice Friday. Guard James Carpenter has been ruled out.
- Detroit Lions interim coach Darrell Bevell said running back D'Andre Swift cleared concussion protocol but didn't feel well Thursday and was sent home. He didn't practice Friday and is listed as questionable for Sunday's game against the Bears. Quarterback Matthew Stafford (thumb) is also questionable.
- Kansas City Chiefs running back Clyde Edwards-Helaire is listed as questionable for Sunday versus the Broncos because of an illness.
- Arizona Cardinals coach Kliff Kingsbury said wide receiver Larry Fitzgerald remains on the reserve/COVID-19 list.
- Indianapolis Colts left tackle Anthony Castonzo (knee) and linebacker Bobby Okereke (ankle) are out for Sunday versus the Texans. Coach Frank Reich said he doesn't anticipate placing Castonzo on injured reserve
- Cleveland Browns cornerback Denzel Ward (calf) has been ruled out for Sunday versus the Titans.
- Minnesota Vikings coach Mike Zimmer said guard Ezra Cleveland should play Sunday against the Jaguars.
- Tennessee Titans cornerback Adoree' Jackson (knee) and tight end Jonnu Smith (knee) out for Sunday against the Browns. Coach Mike Vrabel said wide receiver Adam Humphries has passed the concussion protocol.
- New England Patriots quarterback Cam Newton (abdomen) is questionable for Sunday's game against the Chargers.
- New York Giants quarterback Daniel Jones (hamstring) is listed as doubtful for Sunday against the Seahawks.
- Philadelphia Eagles cornerback Darius Slay is (calf) questionable to play against the Packers.
- The New York Jets placed guard Alex Lewis on the NFI list as he seeks medical help for a non-football issue," NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported. This keeps him out a minimum of three weeks. The team offered its blessing and will pay Lewis while he's on the list, with the hope that he returns when his situation improves, Rapoport added. Jets offensive tackle George Fant (knee/ankle) is questionable for Sunday versus the Raiders.
- The Cincinnati Bengals announced that defensive line coach Nick Eason will not attend Sunday's game against the Dolphins for COVID-19-related reasons. Defensive assistant Gerald Chatman will assume Eason's responsibilities for the game.
- New Orleans Saints defensive end Marcus Davenport (concussion) has been ruled out for Sunday against the Falcons. Running back Alvin Kamara (foot) and wide receiver Michael Thomas (ankle) were full participants and do not have game designations.
- Los Angeles Chargers running back Kalen Ballage (ankle), cornerback Casey Hayward and linebacker Uchenna Nwosu (chest) are questionable for Sunday versus the Patriots. The Chargers signed kicker JJ Molson to their practice squad and released running back Derrick Gore.
- Denver Broncos running back Phillip Lindsay (knee) and wide receiver Jerry Jeudy (ankle) are questionable for Sunday versus the Chiefs.