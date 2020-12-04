Friday's NFL injury and roster news for Week 13

Chicago has another chance to end its losing streak Sunday, but might have to do so without a key part of its offense.

Receiver Allen Robinson (knee) is questionable for the Bears' Week 13 meeting with the Detroit Lions, per the team's official injury report. The listing was a surprise, as Robinson hadn't appeared on the injury report until Friday.

In an extremely limited Bears offense, Robinson has still found a way to put together another strong season, catching 71 passes for 829 yards and five scores while also functioning as Chicago's No. 1 receiver and catching passes from two different quarterbacks. When it comes to performing in a contract year, Robinson is doing himself plenty of favors as he approaches free agency.

The rest of Chicago's offense hasn't held up its end of the bargain, though, and if it has to play without him, we can expect another struggle-filled afternoon for the Bears when they possess the ball.

Quarterback Nick Foles (hip) and defensive tackle Akiem Hicks (hamstring/Achilles) are also questionable.