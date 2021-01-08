Around the NFL

Friday's NFL injury and roster news ahead of Super Wild Card Weekend

Published: Jan 08, 2021 at 02:56 PM
Around the NFL Staff

Despite not practicing all week, it appears Roquan Smith has a chance to play Sunday afternoon in New Orleans.

The Chicago Bears linebacker is questionable to play against the Saints on Super Wild Card Weekend after missing practice this week with an elbow injury.

Also questionable to play are receiver Darnell Mooney (ankle), defensive back Jaylon Johnson (shoulder) and linebacker Josh Woods (toe/glute). Defensive back Buster Skrine (concussion) will not play.

Receiver Allen Robinson﻿, who did not practice Thursday, was limited Friday with a hamstring injury. He has no injury designation for Sunday's game.

Here are the other injury and roster newswe're tracking Friday ahead of Super Wild Card Weekend:

