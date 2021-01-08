Friday's NFL injury and roster news ahead of Super Wild Card Weekend

Despite not practicing all week, it appears Roquan Smith has a chance to play Sunday afternoon in New Orleans.
The Chicago Bears linebacker is questionable to play against the Saints on Super Wild Card Weekend after missing practice this week with an elbow injury.
Also questionable to play are receiver Darnell Mooney (ankle), defensive back Jaylon Johnson (shoulder) and linebacker Josh Woods (toe/glute). Defensive back Buster Skrine (concussion) will not play.
Receiver Allen Robinson, who did not practice Thursday, was limited Friday with a hamstring injury. He has no injury designation for Sunday's game.
Here are the other injury and roster newswe're tracking Friday ahead of Super Wild Card Weekend:
- Seattle Seahawks running back Rashaad Penny (knee) was added to the injury report Friday and is questionable to play against the Rams on Saturday. In a corresponding move, Seattle elevated RB Alex Collins from the practice squad.
- The Los Angeles Rams activated defensive tackle Michael Brockers from the reserve/COVID-19 list.
- The Tampa Bay Buccaneers downgraded running back LeSean McCoy to out with an illness vs. Washington. The Bucs also elevated cornerback Herb Miller, linebacker Deone Bucannon, offensive lineman Ted Larsen and defensive lineman Benning Potoa'e from the practice squad, and waived LB Chapelle Russell.
- Washington elevated receiver Dontrelle Inman to the active roster from the practice squad.
- Seven Baltimore Ravens players are questionable to play against Tennessee: CB Marlon Humphrey (shoulder), C Patrick Mekari (back), OLB Yannick Ngakoue (thigh), CB Jimmy Smith (ribs/shoulder), WR Willie Snead (ankle), G Ben Bredeson (knee) and T D.J. Fluker (knee).
- The New Orleans Saints ruled out defensive end Trey Hendrickson (neck) and guard Nick Easton (concussion) vs. the Bears.
- Cleveland Browns right tackle Jack Conklin (illness) will not practice Friday. Receiver Donovan Peoples-Jones cleared concussion protocol and will practice. The Browns placed safety Jovante Moffatt on the reserve/COVID-19 list and activated center Javon Patterson from the practice squad/COVID-19 list.
- The Indianapolis Colts elevated running back Darius Anderson to the active roster from the practice squad as a COVID-19 replacement and elevated tackle Jared Veldheer to the active roster from the practice squad.
- The Buffalo Bills elevated offensive lineman Jordan Devey and receiver Duke Williams from the practice squad.