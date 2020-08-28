Around the NFL

Friday's NFL training camp injury and roster news

Published: Aug 28, 2020 at 11:32 AM
NFLShield
Around the NFL Staff

nfl.com

The 2020 regular season is just around the corner, and NFL Network has you covered with wall-to-wall training camp coverage each day starting at 10 a.m. ET. Follow along here as we keep up with all the news, injuries and transactions of the day.

  • Ronald Jones was sidelined briefly at Tampa Bay Buccaneers practice Friday. The starting running back appeared to injure his left foot in practice and had it wrapped in ice on the sidelines while the backups got reps, NFL Network's James Palmer reported. Bucs cornerback Carlton Davis also injured his right shoulder and had that wrapped. Coach Bruce Arians told reporters after practice that both will be evaluated but neither injury appears to be serious. The Bucs have had recent negotiations with an eye toward extending linebacker Lavonte David, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported, per a source informed. David is due to make $10.75 million this season, the final one in his current deal, Rapoport added.
  • The Pittsburgh Steelers have re-signed wideout Saeed Blacknall and released linebacker James Lockhart, the team announced.
  • The Washington Football Team rookie running back Antonio Gibson was seen limping during team drills but played through it. After practice, he had a wrap around his lower left leg.
  • The Las Vegas Raiders are hosting former New York Giants fourth-round pick quarterback Kyle Lauletta and ex-Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Kyle Shurmur today for workouts, Rapoport reported.
  • New Orleans Saints coach Sean Payton told reporters rookie guard Cesar Ruiz will be back quickly. He was shaken up in practice Thursday and didn't finish. The team is expected to sign former CFL linebacker Wynton McManis, a source told NFL Network's Tom Pelissero. Another Canadian standout getting his NFL shot after opting out.
  • San Francisco 49ers coach Kyle Shanahan told reporters tight end George Kittle is not practicing today after he had a "tight hamstring" in Wednesday's practice. Also wideout JJ Nelson is out two weeks to a month with a knee issue.
  • Detroit Lions cornerback Mike Ford was helped off the field by trainers with a lower right leg injury. He was eventually able to put some weight on his leg when he was on the sideline.
  • Indianapolis Colts head coach Frank Reich said wideout Parris Campbell "is going to be fine" after being placed in the concussion protocol following a minor car accident on Tuesday.
  • The Buffalo Bills announced they have signed cornerback Brian Allen.

Related Content

NFL Hall of Famer Brian Urlacher, left, talks with former teammate Charles "Peanut" Tillman before an NFL football game between the Chicago Bears and the Los Angeles Chargers, Sunday, Oct. 27, 2019, in Chicago. (AP Photo/Charles Rex Arbogast)
news

Bears: Brian Urlacher comments do not reflect values of organization

The Chicago Bears are distancing themselves from recent insensitive social media comments made by Hall of Fame linebacker Brian Urlacher regarding the Kenosha (Wis.) police shooting of Jacob Blake, a 29-year-old Black man, and subsequent decision of NBA players to sit out playoff games.
Miami Dolphins head coach Brian Flores watches during practice at the NFL football team's training facility, Friday, Aug. 21, 2020, in Davie, Fla. (AP Photo/Lynne Sladky)
news

Brian Flores, Dolphins return to practice, want change: 'This is not something I take lightly'

Led by second-year coach Brian Flores, one of just three Black head coaches in the NFL in 2020, Miami returned to work, and practice, on Friday.
Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady during an NFL football training camp practice Friday, Aug. 28, 2020, in Tampa, Fla. (AP Photo/Chris O'Meara)
news

Training Camp Buzz: 'No butterflies' for Tom Brady in first scrimmage with Bucs

The 2020 regular season is just around the corner, and NFL Network has you covered with wall-to-wall training camp coverage each day starting at 10 a.m. ET. Follow along here for some of the best sights, sounds and moments from "Inside Training Camp Live" and around the NFL.
Denver Broncos running back Melvin Gordon (25) takes part in drills during an NFL football training practice Friday, Aug. 21, 2020, in Englewood, Colo. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski)
news

Kenosha native Melvin Gordon on Jacob Blake shooting: 'That could have been my family'

The police shooting of Jacob Blake in Kenosha, Wisconsin, and resulting unrest have emotionally affected countless Americans, but it especially impacted Melvin Gordon.
New England Patriots cornerback Joejuan Williams lines up for a play in the first half of an NFL preseason football game against the New York Giants, Thursday, Aug. 29, 2019, in Foxborough, Mass. (AP Photo/Elise Amendola)
news

Patriots' Joejuan Williams getting reps at safety

The New England Patriots drafted Joejuan Williams as a cornerback but he's been working with the safeties, Mike Giardi reported.
Ravens cancel practice Friday for unifying session surrounding social justice reform
news

Ravens cancel practice Friday for unifying session surrounding social justice reform

The Ravens canceled their morning scheduled practice. Instead, the team will perform a "unifying session surrounding social justice reform." Others could follow once again.
Stephen Jones: Cowboys WR CeeDee Lamb not looking like a rookie 
news

Stephen Jones: Cowboys WR CeeDee Lamb not looking like a rookie 

Thus far in Dallas training camp, CeeDee Lamb has reportedly looked the part of a future star. Cowboys EVP Stephen Jones was asked on KLDR-FM whether Lamb looked like a rookie during practices.

Ravens confident DeShon Elliott can replace Earl Thomas 
news

Ravens confident DeShon Elliott can replace Earl Thomas 

The Baltimore Ravens have a starting safety spot to fill after the sudden departure of Earl Thomas, but DeShon Elliott is out to prove he can fulfill the role.
Ravens call for arrest of police who killed Breonna Taylor, shot Jacob Blake in statement
news

Ravens call for arrest of police who killed Breonna Taylor, shot Jacob Blake in statement

On a day rife with calls and action for social reform, the Ravens delivered an emphatic team statement that called for, among other things, the arrest and charges for the police officers responsible for the killing of Breonna Taylor and the shooting of Jacob Blake. 
Saquon Barkley, Sterling Shepard: Sitting out regular-season game an option
news

Saquon Barkley, Sterling Shepard: Sitting out regular-season game an option

Giants running back Saquon Barkley and wide receiver Sterling Shepard both told reporters the team has not ruled out potentially sitting out a regular-season game, following in the footsteps of players from the NBA, WNBA and other professional sports leagues.
Steelers, Eagles will not host fans to start season
news

Steelers, Eagles will not host fans to start season

The Steelers and Eagles announced they will not permit fans at home games to open the 2020 season due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
gamepasswhite_horiz (1)

See all the Action

Replay every game all season.

START FREE TRIAL