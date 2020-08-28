Friday's NFL training camp injury and roster news

The 2020 regular season is just around the corner, and NFL Network has you covered with wall-to-wall training camp coverage each day starting at 10 a.m. ET. Follow along here as we keep up with all the news, injuries and transactions of the day.
- Ronald Jones was sidelined briefly at Tampa Bay Buccaneers practice Friday. The starting running back appeared to injure his left foot in practice and had it wrapped in ice on the sidelines while the backups got reps, NFL Network's James Palmer reported. Bucs cornerback Carlton Davis also injured his right shoulder and had that wrapped. Coach Bruce Arians told reporters after practice that both will be evaluated but neither injury appears to be serious. The Bucs have had recent negotiations with an eye toward extending linebacker Lavonte David, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported, per a source informed. David is due to make $10.75 million this season, the final one in his current deal, Rapoport added.
- The Pittsburgh Steelers have re-signed wideout Saeed Blacknall and released linebacker James Lockhart, the team announced.
- The Washington Football Team rookie running back Antonio Gibson was seen limping during team drills but played through it. After practice, he had a wrap around his lower left leg.
- The Las Vegas Raiders are hosting former New York Giants fourth-round pick quarterback Kyle Lauletta and ex-Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Kyle Shurmur today for workouts, Rapoport reported.
- New Orleans Saints coach Sean Payton told reporters rookie guard Cesar Ruiz will be back quickly. He was shaken up in practice Thursday and didn't finish. The team is expected to sign former CFL linebacker Wynton McManis, a source told NFL Network's Tom Pelissero. Another Canadian standout getting his NFL shot after opting out.
- San Francisco 49ers coach Kyle Shanahan told reporters tight end George Kittle is not practicing today after he had a "tight hamstring" in Wednesday's practice. Also wideout JJ Nelson is out two weeks to a month with a knee issue.
- Detroit Lions cornerback Mike Ford was helped off the field by trainers with a lower right leg injury. He was eventually able to put some weight on his leg when he was on the sideline.
- Indianapolis Colts head coach Frank Reich said wideout Parris Campbell "is going to be fine" after being placed in the concussion protocol following a minor car accident on Tuesday.
- The Buffalo Bills announced they have signed cornerback Brian Allen.