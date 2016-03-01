Free agents who will be paid too much

Ryan Fitzpatrick had one hell of a season last year after being reunited with former head coach and offensive coordinator Chan Gailey. The Jets can try to play hardball, offering Fitzpatrick a chance to hit the market and see what his true value is, but both sides know that, statistically, Fitzpatrick will likely not have a better season elsewhere in 2016. The Jets are the perfect fit. So what happens next? The Jets need Fitzpatrick badly. He is the bridge to Bryce Petty, or whichever quarterback comes next, and he had one of the most prolific quarterbacking seasons in team history last year. One best guess at the combine was a two- or three-year deal in the neighborhood of $20-32 million, with a decent chunk of it guaranteed. Is that too much for one of the best seasons the team has ever gotten out of a quarterback? You decide. -- Conor Orr