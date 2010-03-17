Free-agent RB Parker will visit Rams on Friday

Free-agent running back Willie Parker is scheduled to visit the St. Louis Rams on Friday, a league source told NFL Network's Jason La Canfora.
Parker, whose four-year, $13.6 million contract expired after the season, began 2009 as the Pittsburgh Steelers' starter. However, he suffered a Week 3 turf toe injury that kept him out for two games and hampered him for the rest of the season.
Rashard Mendenhall took over in Week 4 and never relinquished the Steelers' running back job, making 12 starts.
Parker -- who has posted three 1,000-yard seasons -- rushed for 398 yards without a touchdown in 14 games last season, and he had only one receiving score.
The Rams are seeking depth behind running back Steven Jackson, who dealt with a back injury last season. The team announced Thursday that it has brought back Kenneth Darby, who was among Jackson's backups last season.
Fullback Jason McKie visited the Rams on Thursday, a league source told La Canfora. McKie was released by the Chicago Bears after seven seasons with the team.
Long snapper Chris Massey, a seventh-round draft pick by the Rams in 2002, also will return, the team said. Massey ended last season on injured reserve after undergoing knee surgery in October.
The Associated Press contributed to this report.