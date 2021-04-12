Around the NFL

Free-agent RB James Conner visiting Cardinals

Published: Apr 12, 2021 at 01:33 PM
Headshot_Author_Nick-shook_1400x1000
Nick Shook

Around The NFL Writer

Nearly a month after the start of free agency, James Conner is drawing interest.

The running back is visiting the Arizona Cardinals on Monday, NFL Network's Tom Pelissero reported.

Conner, who is recovering from offseason toe surgery, will undergo a physical with Arizona, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport added. Conner suffered a very moderate turf-toe injury while riding in a recreational vehicle this offseason. The RB is expected to be fully recovered by June, per Rapoport.

Conner's inspiring career saw a high mark in 2018, when he rushed for nearly 1,000 yards for the Steelers, reached the end zone 13 times (12 rushing, one receiving) and earned a Pro Bowl nod just three years after he suffered an MCL tear and was diagnosed with Hodgkin's lymphoma while at the University of Pittsburgh. Conner's output has been inconsistent since that memorable season, though, leading to an unceremonious exit from the Steelers following the 2020 campaign.

With the Steelers under significant cap constraints and needing to address other positions, it was unlikely Pittsburgh would make an exceptional effort to keep Conner. However, that doesn't mean he doesn't carry value to the right team.

Arizona could be that team, especially after letting Kenyan Drake walk to Las Vegas and currently standing with a backfield led by smaller spell back Chase Edmonds﻿. Conner would be the ideal complement, bringing a bigger ballcarrier to the backfield who could shoulder a larger load, provided he's healthy.

That's been the catch with Conner for most of his career: He's played in at least 10 games in every NFL season, but never more than 14. He carried the load for the Steelers during that Pro Bowl season, logging 215 attempts for 973 yards and scoring 12 rushing touchdowns, but far too often, the focus has been on his injury report status, not his production.

Conner's tale is already one of great achievement, having beaten Hodgkin's lymphoma while in college and rebounding well enough to be selected in the third round of the 2017 draft. His time with the Steelers ended quietly, but that doesn't mean he's out of subsequent opportunities.

The next could come in Arizona, where Pelissero said during Monday's edition of NFL Now that it's unlikely the running back would sign immediately, but the fit makes sense. It could end up simply being a matter of dollars and cents for Conner, who told NFL.com last summer "there's no telling" exactly how long a career in the NFL might last.

We'll see if it continues in the desert.

Related Content

news

NFL world reacts to Patriots wide receiver Julian Edelman's retirement

Following Patriots WR Julian Edelman's decision to hang up his cleats, the NFL world spun in celebration of his career. 
news

Roundup: TE Thaddeus Moss, son of HOFer Randy, claimed by Bengals

Thaddeus Moss is set to re-join his LSU teammate Joe Burrow in Cincinnati. 
news

Hurricanes DE Jaelan Phillips missed medical eval in Indianapolis after testing positive for COVID-19

Miami Hurricanes DE Jaelan Phillips, one of the top-rated pass rushers in the 2021 draft, was not in Indianapolis last week for medical evaluations because he tested positive for COVID-19, Ian Rapoport reports.
news

Longtime Bengals back Giovani Bernard signing with Buccaneers

Running back Giovani Bernard is signing a one-year deal with the Buccaneers, NFL Network's Tom Pelissero reported, per a source informed of the situation. 
news

Three-time Super Bowl champion WR Julian Edelman retires after Patriots release

Following 12 seasons and three Super Bowl victories with New England, ﻿Julian Edelman announced his retirement after the Patriots released him 
news

Sam Darnold 'excited for a fresh start' in Carolina after uncertainty drove him 'insane' in New York

﻿Sam Darnold﻿ has a fresh start with the Panthers. This new reality -- and the freedom from the enduring limbo that was his final season with the Jets -- is something he's wanted for a while now.
news

Former Chiefs assistant coach Britt Reid charged with felony DWI, causing multi-vehicle car crash

Former Kansas City Chiefs outside linebackers coach Britt Reid, son of head coach Andy Reid, officially was charged with driving while intoxicated and causing a multi-vehicle car crash in Feb. that left a 5-year-old girl with a brain injury, the Jackson County (Missouri) Prosecutor's Office announced Monday.
news

Matt Rhule: Panthers plan to let Teddy Bridgewater situation 'play out and see where it stands'

Coach Matt Rhule confirmed that the Panthers are allowing Teddy Bridgewater to seek a trade, but the team is in no hurry to make a move with its former starting QB.
news

Jadeveon Clowney to visit Browns for second time on Wednesday

Three weeks ago, Jadeveon Clowney visited the Browns and left without a deal. This week, Cleveland has rebooted its pursuit of the talented free-agent edge rusher.
news

49ers' Shanahan, Lynch to attend second pro days of QBs Justin Fields, Trey Lance

Ian Rapoport reports that 49ers GM John Lynch and coach Kyle Shanahan will attend the second pro days of Ohio State's Justin Fields and North Dakota State's Trey Lance in the coming week.
news

Broncos' Dalton Risner: Drew Lock 'doing a lot of work this offseason' with Peyton Manning

It might be a make-or-break season for Broncos QB Drew Lock. Amid an uncertain future in Denver, Lock has been preparing for Year 3 in the league by having film sessions with Peyton Manning.
Gamepass_vert_web_r

See all the Action

Replay every game all season.

SIGN UP NOW