Free-agent RB Adrian Peterson arrested for domestic violence 

Free-agent running back Adrian Peterson was arrested Sunday at Los Angeles International Airport on a charge of felony domestic violence, Los Angeles Airport Police confirmed to NFL Media.

Peterson was arrested by airport police and was being booked by the Los Angeles Police Department Pacific Division, an LAX police information officer told NFL Media.

Airport police received a call at approximately 8:30 a.m. PT on Sunday regarding a potential domestic violence incident on a flight departing LAX for Houston. The plane had pulled out of the gate, but was forced to turn around and return due to an alleged verbal and physical altercation between a male suspect and female victim, according to the airport police PIO.

Airport police then conducted an investigation, including required notifications to FBI authorities, before taking Peterson into custody. The female victim and other passers were able to continue on with their flight to Houston.

Peterson, 36, is one of the most decorated running backs in NFL history, with seven Pro Bowl selections and an AP NFL Most Valuable Player honor. Peterson's 14,918 yards rushing are fifth all time in NFL history. Following 10 seasons with the Vikings to start his career, Peterson has played with six clubs. His most recent playing time came with the Titans and Seahawks this past season.