Peterson pleads no contest to misdemeanor assault

NFL Media Insider Ian Rapoport reported Tuesday that the Minnesota Vikings running back agreed to a deal in a Montgomery County (Texas) courtroom that includes pleading no contest to one count of misdemeanor reckless assault and no jail time, according to a source involved with the legal proceedings.
Peterson will be placed on probation, will pay a $4,000 fine and serve 80 hours of community service. He also will take parenting classes, Montgomery County district attorney Brett Ligon said, and if he completes his probation without incident, there won't be a conviction on his record.
"I'm sorry for my actions," Peterson said outside the courthouse. "I love my son more than any one of you can even imagine. I'm looking forward to and I'm anxious to continue my relationship with my child. I'm just glad this is over, I can put this behind me and me and my family can move forward."
The plea deal could clear Peterson for a return to the field, but the situation remains fluid. Rapoport reported Monday that Peterson won't be immediately reinstated and active after taking a plea deal, according to two sources with direct knowledge of his situation.
The NFL released a statement Tuesday on Peterson's future status:
"We will review the matter and make a determination. We cannot provide a timetable."
Peterson hasn't appeared in a game since Week 1. He was deactivated for the team's Week 2 matchup against the New England Patriots, then placed on the Exempt/Commissioner's Permission List on Sept. 17. The designation requires Peterson to remain away from all team activities. The Vikings agreed to pay Peterson's salary during this time.
Peterson could still face discipline under the league's personal conduct policy. The former MVP has already missed eight games while his legal proceedings have played out. There are also decisions to be made by the Vikings, who were heavily criticized when they initially intended to play Peterson in Week 3. They eventually reversed course and placed him on the exempt list.
This remains a sensitive issue for both league and team with no obvious answers on how it will play out. Tuesday did provide clarity on the legal end of the saga.