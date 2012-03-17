Free-agent QB Flynn meets with Dolphins after Seahawks

Somehow, some way, the Miami Dolphins are going to bring a quarterback into the fold this offseason.
With Peyton Manning out of the picture, the Dolphins have turned their attention to free-agent quarterback Matt Flynn, the former Packers backup widely considered one of the better passers still available to teams.
Flynn was in South Florida on Saturday morning and underwent examination by Miami's medical staff, his father, Alvin Flynn, told The Palm Beach Post.
Dolphins general manager Jeff Ireland arrived at the team's facility around 10:30 a.m. Saturday, NFL.com's Jeff Darlington reported, and Flynn arrived at the team's facility at noon with head trainer Kevin O'Neill.
The Dolphins planned to give Flynn time to rest after flight delays out of Seattle -- where he was meeting with the Seattle Seahawks -- brought him into town early Saturday. Instead, time limitations will push Flynn right into meetings with the Dolphins' football staff.
"Logic would tell me he would do something this weekend or thereabouts," Alvin Flynn told the newspaper. "He doesn't want to drag this out."
The Seahawks remain in the picture for the quarterback's services, but Flynn wanted to see Miami for himself before moving forward with his decision.
"He said (Seattle) was a really nice place, and he enjoyed it, but he wanted to look at both of them. That was the way he felt going in," Alvin Flynn told the newspaper.