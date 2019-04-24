Around the NFL

Free-agent pass rusher Ezekiel Ansah visits Ravens

Published: Apr 24, 2019 at 06:24 AM
Headshot_Author_Herbie-Tiope_1400x1000
Herbie Teope

Around The NFL Writer

Ezekiel Ansah remains on the open market, but the free-agent defensive end is making the rounds with potential employers.

Ansah on Wednesday visited the Baltimore Ravens, the team announced.

While it is unclear what happened behind the scenes during the visit, the announcement stopped short of saying a deal was accomplished.

Ansah saw Dr. Neal ElAttrache on Monday and found out his shoulder is structurally sound. Reviews were positive and he should be cleared by mid-August. The key will be getting strength back in his shoulder, a source tells NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport.

The Ravens have a need for pass rushers given the losses of Terrell Suggs and Za'Darius Smith to free agency. So, it more than makes sense for the team to take a close look at Ansah, who totaled 48 sacks in seven previous seasons with the Detroit Lions.

Outside of signing Ansah or another free agent, Baltimore could address the defensive end position during the draft.

Meanwhile, free agency hasn't been too kind to veteran defensive linemen.

Ansah is among numerous front-line players still seeking a home, including Ndamukong Suh, Muhammad Wilkerson, Shane Ray, Dion Jordan and Nick Perry.

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

Jaire Alexander, Packers resume negotiations on contract extension

As the Packers await ﻿Aaron Rodgers﻿' decision, they're making sure one of their top defensive stars, Jaire Alexander, will stay in Green Bay for years to come.
news

Lamar Jackson outlines goals as talks with Ravens continue: 'Being a billionaire and being a champion'

Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson, still just 25 years old, says he has room or improvement as opponents start to get a grip on his game. He also has an eye on a Lombardi and a new deal.
news

Cardinals not expected to use franchise tag on OLB Chandler Jones

The Cardinals don't plan to tag Chandler Jones. Whether his days in Arizona are done remains to be seen. Ian Rapoport reports that the club is not expected to use its franchise tag on the four-time Pro Bowler. 
news

Von Miller, Rams mutually interested in 2022 return

Von Miller closed out the season proving there's still good tread on his tires. There's a real chance his football ride will continue in Los Angeles.

Ian Rapoport reports that there is mutual interest in Miller returning to the Rams.
news

Bills will return to St. John Fisher College for training camp in 2022

The Bills announced Saturday that the franchise and St. John Fisher College have agreed to terms on a one-year deal for training camp in the spring of this year. 
news

Head coach Dennis Allen 'still one voice' for Saints defense despite co-defensive coordinators

Though Dennis Allen has moved up to head coach and Kris Richard and Ryan Nielson were named co-defensive coordinators, Allen will call defensive plays and insists "there's really still one voice and that's mine."
news

Nick Sirianni remains 'confident that Jalen (Hurts) is the guy' for Eagles at QB

Following a subpar showing in the Eagles' playoff loss, Jalen Hurts was backed by head coach Nick Sirianni, who remains "really confident that Jalen is the guy" who can get Philadelphia back to the postseason.
news

Packers QB Aaron Rodgers torn on where he wants to play in 2022

Aaron Rodgers is preparing to play in 2022. He just isn't sure where yet.

As Green Bay awaits his decision, the reigning MVP is torn on whether to return to the Packers and is going back and forth on what he wants, NFL Ian Rapoport reports. 
news

Commanders offered multiple first-round picks for Russell Wilson; Seahawks declined

The Commanders believe they're a quarterback away from contention. The Seahawks are not partnering in that pursuit. Washington offered multiple first-round picks for star Russell Wilson, but the proposition didn't go anywhere, Ian Rapoport reports.
news

Chiefs working on contract extension for WR Tyreek Hill

Tyreek Hill could be in line for a pay bump. The Chiefs are working toward a contract extension for the veteran wide receiver, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported Friday.
news

Giants more likely to trade James Bradberry than Saquon Barkley

Despite Joe Schoen's openness to fielding trade calls on any and every player on the Giants' roster, ﻿Saquon Barkley﻿ is not expected to be dealt this offseason. One prominent Giant, however, is slated to be moved.
news

Patriots not expected to use franchise tag on CB J.C. Jackson

NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported on NFL NOW at the Combine on Friday that the New England Patriots are not expected to use the franchise tag on J.C. Jackson, meaning the corner is expected to hit free agency.
Gamepass_vert_web_r

Get exclusive access to the offseason for $9.99

Go behind the scenes and watch the offseason like never before.

SIGN UP NOW