Free-agent guard Pitts agrees to one-year deal with Seahawks

Published: Jul 29, 2010 at 10:07 AM

The Seattle Seahawks announced they have agreed to a contract with free-agent guard Chester Pitts on Thursday on the eve of training camp. A league source told NFL Network insider Jason La Canfora that the one-year deal is worth up to $2 million.

A starter for the Houston Texans since he broke into the league in 2002, Pitts also announced the deal via his Twitter account, saying, "I have a JOB!!!!!!! Felt like longest road ever at times, but just continued to grind.....hard is good for you-it makes you STRONG!"

Seahawks veterans are due to report to camp Friday. The first practice is Saturday.

Pitts started 114 games for the Houston Texans, first as a left tackle and then in 2006 as a left guard. Pitts, a 2002 second-round draft pick, rejoins former Houston line coach Alex Gibbs in Seattle.

The signing capped a busy couple of weeks for Pitts, who had worked out for the Indianapolis Colts, Pittsburgh Steelers and Buffalo Bills. His itinerary also included stops in Denver and Seattle.

Other teams linked to Pitts, an eight-year NFL veteran who played in just two games during the 2009 season before having knee surgery, included the San Francisco 49ers and Philadelphia Eagles.

Pitts will have a chance to start on a revamped Seattle line. The Seahawks traded starting guard Rob Sims to the Detroit Lions during the offseason for defensive end Robert Henderson and a draft choice.

The Seahawks also released Henderson and linebacker Anthony Heygood on Thursday.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

