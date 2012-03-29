Free-agent DE Hargrove says he's agreed on deal with Packers

Published: Mar 29, 2012 at 05:50 AM

Free-agent defensive end Anthony Hargrove announced Thursday on Twitter that he's joining the Green Bay Packers.

Reuter: NFC North draft needs

In the pass-happy NFC North, everyone's looking for more talent at cornerback. Chad Reuter scouts each team's needs. **More ...**

"Here I come Packer Nation....Green and Yellow," he tweeted.

Hargrove also told ESPN.com of the deal later Thursday, and his agent told the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel that Hargrove had signed with the team. Hargrove visited with the Packers last week, league sources told NFL Network insider Jason La Canfora.

Hargrove has 19.5 sacks and 223 tackles in eight seasons with the St. Louis Rams, Buffalo Bills, New Orleans Saints and Seattle Seahawks.

Hargrove has started just 25 games in his career. His highest sack totals came in 2005, when he started 15 games with the Rams and collected 6.5 sacks, and 2009, when he started six games and registered five.

Hargrove was a member of the Saints in 2009 and 2010, when then-defensive coordinator Gregg Williams ran a "bounty" program, according to the NFL. Williams and current Saints coach Sean Payton and general manager Mickey Loomis have been hit with suspensions by the league, but the NFL has yet to announce which individual players will be punished or how.

Hargrove was suspended for the 2008 season after violating the NFL's substance-abuse policy.

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

