Free agent Betts to visit RB-needy Broncos, Saints this week

Published: Aug 03, 2010 at 12:20 PM

Free-agent running back Ladell Betts has scheduled visits with the Denver Broncos and New Orleans Saints this week, a league source told NFL Network insider Jason La Canfora on Tuesday.

Betts spent his entire eight-year NFL career with the Washington Redskins and has recovered after tearing the anterior cruciate and medial collateral ligaments in his left knee last season. He was a longtime backup to Clinton Portis, though the Redskins went in a different direction this offseason, signing veterans Larry Johnson and Willie Parker.

The Broncos likely became interested in Betts after their top running backs -- Knowshon Moreno and Correll Buckhalter -- were injured on the first day of training camp Sunday.

A league source told La Canfora that Moreno pulled his right hamstring and will be out at least two weeks. It's a potentially easily aggravated injury, however, so Moreno's recovery time will be re-assessed as he continues to rest and rehabilitate.

Buckhalter's injury appears to be less serious. He was sent to the hospital as a precaution after experiencing some tingling in his extremities, but he was quickly released and could return to practice this week.

While Betts might only be needed as a training-camp fill-in in Denver, New Orleans appears to have a bigger need after Mike Bell signed with the Philadelphia Eagles during the offseason. Betts would compete with third-year pro Lynell Hamilton behind Pierre Thomas and Reggie Bush.

Thomas is scheduled to have X-rays taken after he left practice Tuesday with a left wrist injury, but Saints coach Sean Payton said he doesn't believe the injury to be serious.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

