Free agency stories to watch as combine gets rolling

Sheldon Richardson: Remember when Richardson was one of the best young defensive linemen in football and expected to be a core piece of the Jets for years to come? Now he doesn't truly have a position in the Jets' defense and inspires articles saying a trade would be an addition by subtraction for New York. The Jets are one of the rare teams in need of more cap space and can free more than $8 million by dealing Richardson to the highest bidder. He's the most likely player on this list to get dealt in the new league year. Browns cornerback Joe Haden is another name to keep an eye on this week, as he was dangled before last season's trade deadline, according to Rapoport.