Free agency roundup: Raiders sign QB Landry Jones

In the aftermath of New England Patriots tight end Rob Gronkowski's retirement, there was some scuttlebutt in regards to Cook going to the Pats, but he never wavered from the Saints. He's coming off the finest season of his career in which he caught 68 passes for 896 yards and six touchdowns (all career-highs) in his second year with the Raiders. Heading into his 11th NFL season, Cook has previously played for four teams.