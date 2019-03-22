Mike Glennon signs with Raiders to back up Carr

Mike Glennon has found a new landing spot for the fourth time in as many seasons.

Glennon, an unrestricted free-agent quarterback, signed with the Oakland Raiders on Friday, the team announced.

The 29-year-old veteran signal-caller, who will now back up Raiders starter Derek Carr, plied his trade for the Cardinals a season ago, showing rookie Josh Rosen the ropes and starting two games.

Originally a third-round draft pick in 2013, he played his first three seasons with the Buccaneers and was able to work his way into a lucrative deal with the Bears only to see Chicago draft Mitchell Trubisky. Glennon's stay in Chi-Town lasted all of one season, in which he started four games in 2017.

Across five NFL campaigns, he's played in 27 games with 22 starts and posted a 6-16 record as a starter. He owns 35 career touchdown passes to 20 interceptions with a 84.0 quarterback rating, which translates to a viable and experienced reserve should Carr go down.