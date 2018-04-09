Around the NFL

Free agency roundup: Jets sign WR Charles Johnson

Published: Apr 09, 2018 at 09:35 AM
Headshot_Author_Nick-shook_1400x1000
Nick Shook

Around The NFL Writer

The Jets are aiming for depth with their wide receiving corps, adding another journeyman with potential on Monday.

New York signed former Vikings receiver Charles Johnson on Monday, the team announced.

Johnson signed with Carolina a year ago, but was waived/injured three months later after undergoing knee surgery. Prior to his brief pairing with the Panthers, Johnson found his greatest success in Minnesota, catching 60 passes over three seasons for 834 yards and two touchdowns. His best season came in 2014, when he logged 31 receptions for 475 yards and those two scores.

The 6-foot-2, 217-pound receiver is a no-risk addition for a team sifting through prospects to establish its options near the bottom of the depth chart. New York also added Terrelle Pryor in the offseason and returns Jermaine Kearse, Quincy Enunwa, ArDarius Stewart and Robby Anderson, who's facing a misdemeanor charge in Florida but hasn't been disciplined by the team or league.

Elsewhere in Monday's news:

  1. Free-agent running back Orleans Darkwa is visiting the New England Patriots, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported.
  1. The Detroit Lions re-signed restricted free agent receiver TJ Jones, the team announced. Jones caught 30 passes for 399 yards and one touchdown in 2017.
  1. Free-agent corner Jalen Collins, a former second-round pick of the Atlanta Falcons, has been suspended without pay for the first 10 games of the 2018 season, per a statement from an NFL spokesperson.
  1. The Pittsburgh Steelers signed tackles Joseph Cheek and Larson Graham, and center Parker Collins to one-year contracts, the team announced.
  1. Though not a free agent, Giants tackle Ereck Flowerswas not present at the team's voluntary offseason program. New York signed tackle Nate Solder last month, who will presumably fill the left tackle role once owned by Flowers.
  1. The Washington Redskins, who recently acquired former Browns and Chiefs backup quarterback Kevin Hogan via trade, waived QB Stephen Morris. The team announced the move Monday.
  1. The Oakland Raiders re-signed five exclusive-rights free agents: linebacker Shilique Calhoun, linebacker/defensive end James Cowser, safety Erik Harris, offensive lineman Denver Kirkland and kicker Giorgio Tavecchio, the team announced. Oakland also released long snapper Andrew East.
  1. The Titans waived linebacker Victor Ochi, the team announced.
This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

Cowboys' Jerry Jones expects Dak Prescott 'to be with us a long time,' open to extension during season

The Cowboys had a busy summer in terms of contract extensions, but one player who is up for a new deal is quarterback Dak Prescott. Owner Jerry Jones discussed Prescott's future during a radio interview on Tuesday.
news

Chiefs TE Travis Kelce hyperextends knee during practice; status TBD for kickoff game vs. Lions

Kansas City Chiefs star tight end Travis Kelce suffered a hyperextended knee during Tuesday's practice, head coach Andy Reid told reporters.
news

NFL news roundup: Latest league updates from Tuesday, Sept. 5

NFL.com keeps you up to date with all of the latest league news from around the NFL. Visit NFL.com's transaction hub for a daily breakdown.
news

Mike Tomlin: Steelers preparing to face 49ers star Nick Bosa in Week 1

﻿Nick Bosa﻿'s contract situation hovers over the Bay Area like a dense smog unwilling to dissipate as the start of the 2023 season fast approaches. In Pittsburgh, Mike Tomlin is preparing for the 49ers star to show up.
news

Broncos know key to Week 1 win over Raiders is slowing Josh Jacobs: 'A pretty tough task'

The Sean Payton era commences this week in Denver with a familiar goal for the Broncos: Slow ﻿Josh Jacobs﻿. The Raiders are 7-0 in games Jacobs plays against Denver.
news

Derwin James: Chargers' defense 'a bunch of grown men coming together' to finally improve in 2023

The Chargers have been waiting for the defense to turn the corner for years, particularly struggling the past two seasons under coach Brandon Staley. Derwin James sees a defense that will finally put it together.
news

Tom Brady sees 'invigorated' Aaron Rodgers after trade to Jets: 'I think he's gonna have a great year'

Speaking on his "Let's Go!" podcast, retired quarterback Tom Brady says he sees an "invigorated" Aaron Rodgers after the trade to the New York Jets this past offseason.
news

Colts to employ RB by committee in Jonathan Taylor's absence: 'Whoever's got the hot hand, let 'em ride a little bit'

With Pro Bowl running back Jonathan Taylor on the physically unable to perform list, the Indianapolis Colts are preparing to employ a RB committee to start the season.
news

CB D.J. Reed sets high bar for Jets defense: 'I think we can be historical'

Jets cornerback D.J. Reed set the bar high for New York's defense on Monday, saying he believes the unit can be historical in 2023.
news

Brian Burns' status for Panthers' opener uncertain amid contract dispute

Brian Burns missed his second consecutive practice on Monday amid a contract dispute. Could the Carolina Panthers' star pass rusher miss Week 1?
news

Robert Saleh: Jets 'gonna be smart' with reps for RBs Breece Hall, Dalvin Cook in Week 1 vs. Bills

The New York Jets will have their full complement of running backs to open the 2023 campaign. Coach Robert Saleh said Monday that ﻿Breece Hall﻿ and ﻿Dalvin Cook﻿ will suit up against the Buffalo Bills in prime time.
news

NFL news roundup: Latest league updates from Monday, Sept. 4

NFL.com keeps you up to date with all of the latest league news from around the NFL. Visit NFL.com's transaction hub for a daily breakdown.