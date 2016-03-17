Free agency grades: AFC West

It's been a bad month for John Elway, no matter how you spin it. The Broncos general manager wanted to keep Brock Osweiler and he failed to do so. Forget the "players that want to be here" line. The Broncos were willing to pay Osweiler $16.5 million per season, but they slow-played negotiations and wasted four years of development. Now they are starting over from scratch at the game's most important position with Mark Sanchez and possibly a broken-beyond-repairColin Kaepernick.