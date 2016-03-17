Around the NFL

Free agency grades: AFC East

Published: Mar 17, 2016 at 07:45 AM
Gregg Rosenthal

*After more than a week of free agency action, it's time to take stock of what teams have accomplished thus far. We'll assign highly scientific and inarguable grades for each NFL team's free agent haul thus far, noting their additions and subtractions. First up: The AFC East. *

Buffalo Bills

Buffalo was tight to the salary cap even after releasing Mario Williams, and it showed. They were able to retain the left side of their offensive line by tagging left tackle Cordy Glenn and bringing back left guard Richie Incognito. A handful of role players left the building (Nigel Bradham, Chris Hogan, Leodis McKelvin), but they can be replaced. It was a positive the team got Kyle Williams to take a pay cut, which provides some stability. Grade: C+

New York Jets

**It's a little silly to give the Jets a grade when their starting quarterback situation remains unsettled. We believe general manager Mike Maccagnan has proven smart holding the line on paying Ryan Fitzpatrick big money, knowing the rest of the league wouldn't pay him either. They are winning that gamble thus far. Still, Jets fans are understandably anxious that Fitzpatrick could bolt out of spite.

Matt Forte was one of the best bargains in free agency, giving the Jets more versatility than Chris Ivory for less money than Ivory received in Jacksonville. Khiry Robinson and Jarvis Jenkins were good bargain bin dives. The Jets' grade would be higher if not for losing Damon "Snacks" Harrison to their cross-stadium rivals. The Jets made a last-ditch effort to keep Harrison, which made his departure sting more. Grade: B-

New England Patriots

**Bill Belichick is typically quiet during the first few days of free agency before looking for values. This season was no exception. The trade of Chandler Jones to Arizona made sense for both teams, although it didn't make the Patriots better. Signing Chris Long quickly to help replace him could be a great value and adds depth to a solid defensive end depth chart, even if they are missing explosive pass rushers.

The coup of the Patriots offseason thus far was acquiring Martellus Bennett for virtually nothing. That should allow the Patriots to flood the seams with more receivers than defenses can handle, making them one of the AFC's best offenses again. Picking up relative unknown Chris Hogan as a restricted free agent from a division rival echoes the move they once made for Wes Welker, and it could mean the departure of Danny Amendola. Perhaps the best news for the Patriots: They didn't have many key free agents to lose. Rotational defensive tackle Akiem Hicks is the best player to leave. Grade: B+

Miami Dolphins

*The Dolphins were once again active to start free agency, but their long-term vision is confusing. A lot of young, promising players left the building: Olivier Vernon, Lamar Miller, Rishard Matthews, and Derrick Shelby. They were partly replaced by older players like Mario Williams and Jermon Bushrod, guys on their third NFL contracts. Dumping cornerback Brent Grimes for Byron Maxwell makes some sense, but it was painful to see the Dolphins move back five picks in the first round to No. 13 overall in their trade with Philadelphia. The Eagles were more than happy to dump contracts in a deal that also included Kiko Alonso. Our favorite Dolphins move, the offer sheet for C.J. Anderson, ultimately didn't work out. The Broncos matched and then the Dolphins also lost out on Chris Johnson, who visited the team. It all adds up to weird. *Grade: D+

