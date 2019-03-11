Free Agency Fantasy Fallout

Tate has primarily been an interior receiver over the last three seasons, aligning out of the slot on 55 percent of his snaps in this span. The problem is that Sterling Shepard (71 percent) is a near full-time slot receiver while 36 of Evan Engram's 101 career receptions have come aligned out of the interior. Beyond the optics of trading the best young receiver in the NFL since Randy Moss and "replacing" him with an aging slot wideout, New York's three best receivers excel at one position and are catching passes from a 38-year-old Eli Manning. Making matters worse, Manning has horrendous splits without Odell Beckham in the lineup (as I noted below in this same column). Over the last two years, Manning's YPA falls to 6.2 yards and his completion rate is only 60 percent when OBJ is off the field. When Beckham was healthy and active, Manning averaged 7.6 YPA and completed 67.5 percent of his passes.