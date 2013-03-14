Free agency fallout: Key moves that will impact 2013 NFL Draft

1) Andy Reid is clearly unimpressed with the quarterbacks in this draft class. When Reid joined the Philadelphia Eagles organization, he used his first draft selection on quarterback Donovan McNabb. If Reid felt like there was a franchise quarterback in this draft, I'm confident he would pull the trigger with the Kansas City Chiefs' No. 1 overall pick. Following his decision to trade for Alex Smith, it's clear he doesn't feel that this draft features a marquee signal-caller worthy of the top selection. However, earlier this week, I still felt like there was a possibility Reid would use K.C.'s third-round pick to select his quarterback of the future. I no longer see that happening, following the signing of Chase Daniel. Those two moves seem to indicate Reid wasn't enamored with any of this year's QB prospects.