Free agency: A fun player addition for each NFC team

Few teams take as many big swings in free agency as the Saints, and they usually miss. They have more cap space than they've had in years, and coach Sean Payton said adding a pass rusher is "a must" this offseason. With Jeff Fisher out of the league, Payton and GM Mickey Loomis are the new 7-9 kings. They should be feeling do-or-die pressure to deliver a winning season -- and that's a sure recipe to overspend like a bachelor party in New Orleans.