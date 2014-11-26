Fred Jackson has 'no respect' for Donte Whitner

Safety Donte Whitner shouldn't expect much love from Ralph Wilson Stadium when his Browns roll into Buffalo on Sunday.
Bills running back Fred Jackson told reporters on Wednesday, per The Plain Dealer, that he has "no respect" for Whitner after the defender -- who played five seasons for Buffalo -- joked last summer about the franchise moving out of Western New York.
"Wonder how you Bills fans gonna feel when the team is moved? LOL," Whitner tweeted in July. "Can you say Toronto Bills?!?!?!?!"
Whitner also fired a shot at Sammy Watkins after the Bills rookie wideout said he was excited to face the Browns after Cleveland bypassed him in May's draft:
Whitner wasn't done, though, ultimately doubling down to challenge Bills legend Darryl Talley to a boxing match before the war with his former team finally died down.
Browns coach Mike Pettine, Buffalo's ex-defensive coordinator, admitted Wednesday that he wasn't expecting the "warmest reception" on Sunday. That feels safe like a safe bet, despite Whitner's eleventh-hour attempt at floating an olive branch toward his old teammate:
